Internet personality Dalton Levi Eatherly, widely known online as "ChudTheBuilder," is now facing multiple criminal charges after the shooting incident outside a Tennessee courthouse earlier this week. On May 13, 2026, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the former Kick streamer had been detained and officially charged following the incident in Clarksville, Tennessee. According to authorities, ChudTheBuilder has been charged with criminal attempt to murder, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

The update came just hours after videos and alleged audio recordings connected to the shooting started spreading across X and Reddit. The situation has since become one of the most talked-about streamer controversies online, with many people now closely following the legal developments surrounding the case.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirms charges against ChudTheBuilder

In an official Facebook statement released on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office shared more details about the courthouse shooting investigation. Authorities stated that officers responded to a shots-fired incident outside the Montgomery County Courthouse earlier that day before launching an immediate investigation.

After the investigation, Dalton Eatherly, 28, was reportedly detained by criminal investigators and later booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Officials also confirmed that he was being held pending arraignment, where bond would eventually be set.

The Sheriff's Office listed the following charges against ChudTheBuilder:

Criminal Attempt: Murder

Employing a Firearm During Dangerous Felony

Aggravated Assault

Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon

Sheriff John Fuson also commented on the incident, saying violence of this kind would not be tolerated in the community and that authorities planned to hold those responsible accountable under the law.

Alleged audio of ChudTheBuilder claiming self-defense continues spreading online

At the same time, social media users continued sharing an alleged audio recording connected to ChudTheBuilder from the aftermath of the shooting. In the clip, the streamer claimed that the confrontation started after a group allegedly pointed and laughed at him outside the courthouse.

According to the audio, ChudTheBuilder said he initially walked away after being told to leave. However, he later claimed that one individual threatened him before allegedly attacking him physically. During the recording, he could allegedly be heard saying:

"I had to defend myself by shooting him."

The audio also included another person, believed to be someone at the scene, describing injuries allegedly seen on the streamer. They mentioned a bullet graze on his left arm and a minor abrasion on his head.

As of now, ChudTheBuilder has not publicly released an official statement addressing the criminal charges filed against him. Meanwhile, discussions around the incident continue growing across social media platforms.