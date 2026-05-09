Ethan Klein is once again trending online after a clip from a live poker event started spreading across Reddit and X. The H3H3 Productions creator was reportedly seen zooming in on and screenshotting an Instagram Story posted by Anisa Jomha, the wife of YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz." The moment happened during the twelfth edition of the Celebrity Poker Tour Invitational on May 7, 2026, and quickly turned into another big internet controversy involving the longtime creators.

The situation grabbed even more attention because Ethan Klein and iDubbbz have already been publicly feuding since 2025. Their relationship reportedly fell apart after iDubbbz brought back his Content Cop series and released a criticism video focused on Ethan. Since then, Ethan has repeatedly talked about both Ian and Anisa on stream, with some of his comments toward Anisa receiving backlash online. Now, the poker table clip has added even more fuel to an already messy creator drama.

Ethan Klein caught screenshotting Anisa Jomha's Instagram Story during poker livestream

The viral clip was first shared on Reddit. In the footage, Ethan Klein appears to be scrolling through Reddit while sitting at the poker table. At one point, he reportedly comes across a post showing Anisa Jomha's Instagram Story.

The clip then shows Ethan zooming into the image, taking a screenshot, cropping it, and saving it on his phone while cameras were still rolling. His microphone also seemingly picked up him reacting with an audible "Ugh, God" after opening the image.

The screenshot Ethan took reportedly matched Anisa's latest Instagram Story at the time. The post promoted a laser hair removal clinic, with Anisa writing that the process was painless and that she wished she had done it earlier.

Ethan Klein and iDubbbz drama continues after old comments resurface

A lot of the backlash around the clip also comes from Ethan Klein's previous comments about Anisa Jomha. During earlier streams, Ethan publicly mocked both Anisa and iDubbbz while discussing their fallout online.

One comment that resurfaced again after the poker clip involved Ethan telling Anisa to "go back in the kitchen" while calling himself a "raging misogynist" when talking about her. Critics online brought those comments back into discussion after seeing the screenshot clip spread across social media.

As of now, Ethan Klein has not publicly explained why he screenshotted Anisa's Story during the live event. The clip, however, has already sparked debates across Reddit, X, and streaming communities, with many people questioning his intentions during the moment.