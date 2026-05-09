Controversial streamer and internet personality Sneako is back in headlines again after confirming that he has officially received a lifetime ban from Australia. The creator, whose real name is Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, addressed the situation during a livestream on May 8, 2026, after reports started spreading online that he had been deported from the country. According to Sneako, those reports were completely false, but he did confirm that Australian authorities revoked his visa and told him he could not return.

The situation first started gaining traction on May 6, when reports claimed Australian Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke had taken action against the streamer. During his livestream, Sneako explained that the ban was not connected to any criminal charges or convictions. Instead, he claimed officials issued what he called a “character ban,” meaning they believed his public image and online persona were not suitable for the country. The livestream quickly went viral, with clips spreading across X, Kick communities, and YouTube commentary pages.

Sneako says Australia banned him because his “character is not fit”

While reacting to the reports, Sneako told viewers that he was never deported and was simply staying in Australia quietly before the ban happened. He claimed he had not even been streaming during his stay and was mostly filming vlogs and hanging around casually.

During the livestream, Sneako explained that Australian authorities revoked his visa under what he described as a character-related decision. According to him, officials informed him that he could not return to the country again. He also stated multiple times that he had never been convicted of any crime.

The streamer seemed surprised by how serious the punishment was, especially since he believed he had not caused any problems while visiting. Clips from the stream quickly spread online, with people debating whether the decision was justified or too extreme.

Twitch reportedly shuts down Sneako's appeal during viral livestream

During the same livestream, Sneako also showed viewers that his latest Twitch unban appeal had been denied. The platform reportedly rejected the request over “extreme hateful conduct,” according to the dashboard shown on stream.

While talking about the rejection, Sneako compared his situation to other banned creators who he claimed had managed to return to Twitch despite facing allegations involving assault, misconduct, or other controversies. He argued that some creators appeared to get another chance while his appeal was denied again.

The stream became even more talked about after viewers connected the Twitch rejection with the Australia ban happening almost at the same time. On top of that, reports also surfaced claiming Sneako had been barred from attending UFC 328 after Dillon Danis shared an alleged restricted-attendance list online.