The NHL offseason is expected to grab a bunch of attention for restricted free agents, and Pavel Dorofeyev might end up being one of those most intriguing names people keep circling. The Vegas Golden Knights winger is coming off another strong scoring season, while the organization keeps working through salary-cap pressure. At the same time, the trade talk around Jesper Wallstedt and the Minnesota Wild has popped up again, as the club looks for a top-line center, able to move the roster closer toward Stanley Cup contention.

Meanwhile, trade speculation surrounding Jesper Wallstedt and the Minnesota Wild has also resurfaced as the club searches for a top-line center capable of pushing the roster closer toward Stanley Cup contention.

Could Pavel Dorofeyev Become an NHL Offer Sheet Target This Summer

According to The Athletic's Shayna Goldman and Jesse Granger, Dorofeyev could turn into a pretty interesting offer-sheet candidate this summer if Vegas, sort of struggles to open up enough cap space. He's 25 now, and this winger has really grown into one of the Golden Knights' main attacking pieces, putting up consecutive years with 35 goals, and he also topped the whole playoff scoring list with 10 postseason goals.

Dorofeyev is set to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights on July 1, once he finishes a two-year contract with a $1.835 million cap hit. Goldman and Granger reported that Vegas might run into a tangled financial situation even though the projected cap space opening is due to Alex Pietrangelo's placement on long-term injured reserve.

The insiders also said the Golden Knights still have to work out a new contract thing for defenseman Rasmus Andersson. The combined outlooks for Dorofeyev and Andersson, could climb toward $16 million, which might leave Vegas exposed if another NHL club moves in a sharp way with an offer sheet early in free agency.

Will the Minnesota Wild Trade Jesper Wallstedt for a Top Center

Trade talk around Wallstedt didn't really stop even after the Wild's playoff exit. As per Dane Mizutani at The Pioneer Press, Minnesota GM Bill Guerin might end up having to include the young goaltender in a deal, if the club is really trying to grab a top-tier first-line center.

The Wild reportedly explored that market before Guerin tried to secure Robert Thomas from the St. Louis Blues before the trade deadline, but it just didn't work out.

Even so, shifting Wallstedt probably won't become fully realistic right away because there's still uncertainty around Filip Gustavsson's recovery from hip surgery during the offseason. Since Gustavsson's situation is still unclear, Minnesota might hold back on thinning its goaltending resources, even while there is increasing pressure to upgrade the lineup through the middle.

