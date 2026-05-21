Mitch Marner left Toronto in free agency last summer, signed with the Vegas Golden Knights, and is now doing something nobody who watched him grind through seven postseasons in a blue and white sweater ever quite expected.

He is the most dominant player in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and after the Golden Knights stole Game 1 from the Avalanche on Wednesday night, the case has become airtight. Nineteen points. Thirteen games. Three clear of his own teammate, Jack Eichel, for the playoff scoring lead. And Toronto is watching every shift.

The Numbers Do Not Lie, And Toronto Is Not Happy

Marner sits atop the NHL postseason leaderboard in points, primary assists, and plus-minus. His plus-13 rating leads every skater in the bracket. His eight primary apples lead the league. His four shorthanded points are a number most forwards do not reach at even strength across an entire playoff run, let alone shorthanded.

The 19th point came on Wednesday on a silky second-period feed to Pavel Dorofeyev on the man advantage. Marner wheeled through the high slot, cut hard to the right corner, and dropped a blind backhand sauce to Dorofeyev for a one-timer that beat Scott Wedgewood clean.

The Vegas winger called it unbelievable afterward. He was not wrong. This is not a one-game heater. Marner dropped a hat trick on the Anaheim Ducks in Round 2 Game 3, buried a between-the-legs breakaway goal just 62 seconds into Game 6 to ice the series, and posted three points in the series clincher against the Utah Mammoth in Round 1.

Every time the Golden Knights have needed a big moment, he has delivered it. His seven goals this postseason have already more than doubled his previous career playoff high of three, set during the 2023 run with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

That 14-point Leafs effort took him 11 games. He cleared it by Game 11 this spring, wearing a different sweater. The Maple Leafs let Marner walk. He signed in Vegas, landed on a team built to contend, and is now one series win away from a Stanley Cup Final appearance in his very first playoff run with a new organization.

Toronto, meanwhile, is entering a full rebuild under new general manager John Chayka, without a coach, and staring down a first overall pick as the consolation prize. Marner spent seven seasons trying to get the Leafs to a conference final. He got to one in his first spring without them.

