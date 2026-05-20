The Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins might walk into the offseason with some big roster calls on the table, though their paths were different this year. Buffalo basically turned into one of the NHL's surprise contenders this season, then they ended up going down to the Montreal Canadiens in a gritty second-round matchup, and it still felt close and intense.

Pittsburgh, on the other hand, is still grappling with the same old uncertainty regarding its veteran players and long-term plans. Now, several NHL experts say both organizations are preparing for some significant changes next season, such as contract extensions, player swaps, and other significant team adjustments.



Will the Buffalo Sabres Reach a Long Term Deal With Alex Tuch

As per ESPN's Kristen Shilton, Jarmo Kekalainen's biggest offseason priority is trying to work out a long-term contract extension for Alex Tuch. The veteran winger is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, and is expected to demand a massive raise after finishing up his current seven-year deal carrying a $4.75 million annual cap hit.

According to reports, Tuch's camp could seek a similar amount to the eight-year contract Adrian Kempe signed with the Los Angeles Kings, though Buffalo could consider a lower amount closer to the deal Nick Schmaltz recently reached with the Utah Mammoth. Shilton added that there's still likely some wiggle space for a compromise between both sides.

Shilton also reported that Buffalo could look to add more goal scoring, grit and defensive backbone this summer. The names that keep coming up for possible free agent interest include Rasmus Andersson, Anthony Mantha, and Viktor Arvidsson. In another thread, The Hockey News' Jonathan Bailey suggested the Philadelphia Flyers might explore a trade for a younger netminder, Devon Levi.

Could the Penguins Move Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell This Summer

In Pittsburgh, the speculation keeps going about what general manager Kyle Dubas might do next with the franchise plans. As per The Athletic's Josh Yohe, Dubas could wind up needing to separate the team from its aging core, and that would include longtime star Evgeni Malkin, who is set to hit free agency this summer.

Yohe also said Pittsburgh should really think about moving veterans Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell while their market value is still high. Both players have popped up over and over in trade conversations during the last couple of offseasons, even if Dubas earlier seemed reluctant to move either winger.

Rust and Rakell still look like attractive exchange pieces, largely because their contracts are manageable and their output stays steady. Yohe thinks the Penguins could pivot toward younger, NHL-ready talent, draft picks, or top prospects if they decide to move one of those veteran scorers as part of a bigger roster reset.

