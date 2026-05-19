The Vegas Golden Knights are still in the middle of an NHL controversy, after the organization's appeal to a league punishment was officially denied. The decision comes after growing attention surrounding Vegas' and how they handled postgame media duties during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Since the NHL won't budge and won't lower the penalties, the whole matter is now creating even more noise around head coach John Tortorella and how the organization's working relationship with league officials is doing after that tense playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks.

Why Did The NHL Reject Vegas Golden Knights' Appeal?

According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the NHL went ahead and kept the original sanctions after the Golden Knights appealed directly to commissioner Gary Bettman on May 19. Vegas got hit with a $100,000 fine and was also stripped of its 2026 second-round draft choice for breaking the league's Stanley Cup playoff media rules.

That penalty was first handed down after Game 6 vs Anaheim. At that moment, Vegas reportedly failed to fully open up its dressing room for reporters after the series-clinching win. Tortorella, too, didn't really make himself available to the media afterward, which sparked quick pushback across the league.

Although players like Mitch Marner and Brett Howden briefly answered questions, reports said the media session was short because the team bus was gearing up to leave. Kaplan also said that repeated warnings, and earlier concerns , reportedly mattered a lot in the NHL's final call to keep the sanctions in place.

John Tortorella Era In Vegas Already Facing Unwanted Attention

Neither the Golden Knights nor John Tortorella has really come out and publicly explained what was going on from that night. Still, multiple reports suggested the organization was annoyed or frustrated after Brayden McNabb got hit with a one-game suspension earlier in the playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks.

Kaplan also said that the NHL saw the whole thing as a one-time issue. According to the report, league officials looked at earlier cautions and the recurring patterns around media availability, before they chose any punishment. And that, reportedly, mattered a lot in the NHL's not agreeing to back off the sanctions during the appeal process.

Those sanctions also impacted Vegas' draft plans ahead. The Golden Knights already sent away their first-round pick, when they acquired defenseman Noah Hanifin in 2024, so the club will now sit tight until the third round to make its first selection in this year's NHL Draft.

Tortorella, who got hired back in March after Bruce Cassidy was let go, arrived in Vegas with a lot of postseason background, including a Stanley Cup Final appearance and several runs all the way to conference finals, during his coaching career.