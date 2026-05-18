The Buffalo Sabres have punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final after a gruelling seven-game battle against the Montreal Canadiens. They have earned every inch of this opportunity. Now they face the most daunting task in the East, a Carolina Hurricanes team that has gone 8-0. In the playoffs, it swept two opponents and has not played a game since May 9.

Carolina enters this series rested, dominant, and heavily favoured at -270 to win the Eastern Conference. Buffalo arrives battle-hardened, emotionally spent, and carrying the weight of a seven-game series that went to the final horn. The contrast could not be sharper.

What Carolina Does Better Than Almost Anyone

The Hurricanes are the most complete team remaining in the Eastern Conference by a considerable margin. Frederik Andersen has been elite throughout the playoffs, posting a 1.02 GAA and .957 save percentage across eight games.

Not to mention, they have also allowed a league-low eight goals through two rounds, a number that speaks to how suffocating their defensive structure truly is. Rod Brind'Amour's team has found multiple ways to win throughout the postseason.

They have won by shutout, by overtime, by special teams domination, and by sheer attrition. Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho lead the offence, while the blue line, anchored by Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns, gives Carolina the ability to control games from the back end.

Home ice is a significant advantage for Carolina. Lenovo Center in Raleigh is one of the loudest buildings in the NHL, and the Hurricanes are historically dominant there in the postseason. Buffalo will need to steal at least one game on the road to have a realistic path to the Stanley Cup Final.

Where Buffalo Can Hurt Carolina

The Sabres are not without weapons. Tage Thompson is one of the most physically imposing forwards in the league and is capable of dominating a series on his own. Alex Tuch provides secondary scoring, and Rasmus Dahlin gives Buffalo an elite offensive defenceman who can control tempo and generate chances from the point.

The goaltending question is Buffalo's biggest variable. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was outstanding in Game 6 of the Canadiens series, shutting Montreal out after Alex Lyon had struggled.

If Luukkonen can maintain that form against Carolina's structured offence, Buffalo has a fighting chance. If Lyon is required in crucial moments, the margin for error disappears almost entirely.

Buffalo's power play also averaged 3.33 goals per game against Boston in the first round. If they can replicate that efficiency against a Carolina penalty kill that has been sharp all postseason, the series becomes far more competitive than the odds suggest.

Prediction

Carolina is the superior team in almost every category that matters in a playoff series. They are rested, defensively elite and playing at home to start.

Buffalo will be competitive, and Thompson could make this series uncomfortable, but the Hurricanes' depth, goaltending and structure make them the clear favourite. Carolina in six games.