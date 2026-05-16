Speculation around Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers got louder after former NHL defenseman Rhett Warrener said the superstar captain was not really expected to stay in Edmonton, forever. Those comments sort of took off fast, going viral all over social media and causing pretty intense reactions from fans, plus analysts too.

Some folks argue that Edmonton's playoff struggles, eventually, could push the team into big choices, like a turning point. Still, a large number of supporters defended McDavid's commitment to the organization and also started wondering if the criticism toward the Oilers has already gone too far, even before yet another crucial NHL season starts.

What Did Rhett Warrener Say About Connor McDavid's Future?

Speaking on the Flames Nation podcast, Rhett Warrener basically said that McDavid's long-term future probably lies outside of Edmonton, no matter what happens next. From what the former defenseman implied, the Oilers captain has already put in enough years trying to get a Stanley Cup back to the city.

The comments right away sparked really strong reactions online. One Oilers supporter brushed off the prediction as unnecessary speculation, while another pointed out Leon Draisaitl's signing a long-term extension as evidence that Edmonton's core pieces still think the franchise is on the right track. A handful of fans too argued that McDavid has kept showing loyalty to the organization even with all those constant rumors floating around about where his future might be.

Still, a lot of supporters took issue with this growing storyline about McDavid possibly leaving, especially since the superstar has never publicly suggested he wants out. Instead, what most supporters sounded fed up about was the organization's inability to craft a deeper, more even roster around its biggest stars.

Edmonton Oilers Under Pressure To Maximize Connor McDavid Era

Even with the criticism aimed at Warrener's comments, the pressure on the Oilers is still steadily growing after yet another disappointing playoff exit. Edmonton again leaned hard on McDavid and Draisaitl on the offensive side of things, and the worries about defensive depth and roster balance were pretty visible all the way through the postseason.

The Oilers wrapped up the regular season around the upper part of the Pacific Division, yet they could not get very far in the postseason after getting bounced by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round. Still, even with McDavid putting together another elite offensive year, Edmonton seemed to have trouble keeping steady secondary scoring, and not really finding enough backing that extends past only its star players.

For now, there's no real signal that McDavid intends to leave Edmonton anytime soon. At the same time, the organization seems to recognize that the expectations are getting more and more urgent, as the NHL's biggest superstar keeps chasing the first Stanley Cup of his career.