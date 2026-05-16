Evander Kane went public about his long-running legal fight with Anna Kane, his ex-wife on Saturday, and he released a detailed statement on social media that got noticed fast across the hockey world. The Vancouver Canucks winger said she has years and years of harassment, stalking, and even efforts aimed at messing up both his personal life and his NHL career, all of which he claims happened to him.

Kane also added that the whole mess wasn't just “his thing”, it also touched other people, family members and close friends over the years. After staying mostly quiet during the legal battle, the veteran forward later said that his patience has “run out” and he basically warned that more legal actions are now mandatory.

What Did Evander Kane Say in His Public Statement?

Evander Kane opened his statement by going straight to what he described as years of ongoing problems, involving his ex-wife.

“For over five years, she has engaged in stalking, harassment, and a deliberate campaign of lies directed at me.”

The veteran winger also said that the alleged conduct didn't stay only with him personally, it sort of moved outward and affected the people closest to him.

“She has also targeted my friends and family members, dragging innocent people into her vendetta.”

Kane alleged that multiple attempts were made to damage his image and influence NHL organizations against him. As per the former Edmonton Oilers forward, this whole situation has done real damage, both personally and professionally, over the years.

“These relentless attacks have caused damage, and I have shown more patience than anyone should be expected to. That patience has now run out.”

Kane went further, saying that there is a permanent restraining order in place against his ex-wife, and he claimed that there have been thousands of violations tied to the court matters that are still ongoing.

How Did Anna Kane Respond to Evander Kane's Statement?

Kane also said thanks to his fiancée Mara, in the same statement, and praised her for staying supportive during the whole legal fight and that rough family situation. He also added that his legal team has been collecting proof for several years, and he warned that anyone who is allegedly involved in helping disrupt his life , could end up dealing with legal consequences.

“Any individual who has assisted, enabled, or participated in these actions against me… will not be exempt from legal consequences.”

He finished up the message, kinda like, saying accountability is “ long overdue” and basically hinted that this could very well end up being his final public statement about the whole situation.

Shortly after that, Anna Kane chimed in on social media with remarks that dispute parts of Kane's statement. She pointed to deposition testimony in legal terms and argued that some of the public claims just don't line up with what was said earlier under oath, while the legal dispute is still playing out publicly and in court.