The future of Boone Jenner with the Columbus Blue Jackets is starting to get serious attention ahead of NHL free agency, which is even here. Jenner, who has basically spent his entire NHL career in Columbus and now serves as the team captain, reportedly changed agents recently, amid speculation about his long-term future. The veteran forward is moving into the last, long stretch of his current contract, while Columbus is still making big roster choices for next season.

And since several younger players will need new contracts, plus other shifts are already happening inside the organization, more and more questions are showing up, like whether Jenner could leave the only NHL team he has ever played for.

Could Boone Jenner Leave the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL Free Agency?

The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reported that Jenner recently parted ways with longtime agent Joe Resnick from Top Shelf Sports Management, and then joined Pat Morris of Newport Sports. This switch immediately lit up conversation on Jenner's next chapter, because unrestricted free agency is approaching quickly.

Portzline also added that the thing that used to feel completely impossible, like Jenner leaving Columbus, might now be a believable outcome. He pointed at the Blue Jackets signing center Charlie Coyle to a six-year, $36 million deal, which could be one small sign the organization is inching toward alterations down the middle.

There is also this general uncertainty hanging around the team's leadership direction after head coach Rick Bowness publicly criticized the club's effort near the very end of the season. Alongside Jenner, Columbus still has a bunch of pending unrestricted free agents, including Mason Marchment, Danton Heinen Erik Gudbranson, and Brendan Smith.

Jenner's Career Legacy And Injury History Add More Weight To Situation

Jenner was picked by Columbus in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft, and he's basically been one of the most key players in the team's franchise history. The 32-year-old recently surpassed Rick Nash as the Blue Jackets' all-time leader for games played, getting into 808 career NHL games while also putting up 212 goals and 421 points.

This season, Jenner ended up with 13 goals and 38 points across 67 games, all while still getting hounded by injuries that have sort of limited him in recent years. He has now played under 70 games in each of the last five seasons, last year he only showed up for 26 appearances, after shoulder surgery.

At the same time, Columbus still has more than $34 million in the salary-cap room but they also need to hammer out new terms with restricted free agents like Adam Fantilli, Jet Greaves, and Cole Sillinger before next season.