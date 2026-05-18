The Colorado Avalanche won the Presidents' Trophy with 121 points, swept the Kings, and dismissed the Wild in five. They are rested, deep, and playing at home. The Vegas Golden Knights needed 12 playoff games to get here. On paper, this should not be close.

But Vegas has Mitch Marner leading the entire NHL playoffs with 18 points; Jack Eichel producing 15 assists; and John Tortorella, who has transformed this team since March. The odds heavily favour Colorado. The series has layers that the odds do not capture.

What Colorado Does Best

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 13 playoff points and enters as the Hart Trophy frontrunner after a 53-goal regular season. Martin Necas has added 11 points in assists, and Cale Makar remains the most dynamic defenceman in the sport.

Colorado has scored 4.11 goals per game this postseason, more than a full goal above what they allow. Seventeen different players have scored across nine games, giving Bednar's team a depth Vegas cannot match across a seven-game series.

Ball Arena has been a fortress all season, with Colorado posting a 26-9-6 home record and winning every single playoff game there in 2026. Scott Wedgewood is 7-1 with a 2.21 GAA, though his .914 save percentage leaves some room for concern.

What Vegas Brings to the Fight

Marner is the story of this entire post-season. Seven goals and 11 assists in 12 games represent sustained excellence that has silenced years of criticism about his playoff performances. He is the best player on the ice in this series until MacKinnon proves otherwise.

Eichel's 14 assists reflect how well the Golden Knights move the puck through the neutral zone. Brett Howden has eight goals from the fourth line, Pavel Dorofeyev leads all NHL players with nine goals, and Shea Theodore anchors a blue line that has controlled games throughout.

The injury concern is significant. Mark Stone missed the final two games against Anaheim with a lower-body injury, and his status for Game 1 remains uncertain. Without him, Vegas loses the two-way presence that makes their top six function properly.

Carter Hart has been a workhorse across 12 starts with a .912 save percentage. He has kept Vegas competitive in every series and will need to be at his best against the most offensively dangerous team remaining in the playoffs.

Prediction

Colorado's superior depth, home-ice advantage, rest, and the brilliance of MacKinnon give them a clear edge. Vegas will steal games, and Marner will deliver moments throughout. But the Avalanche are simply built better for a seven-game grind than any opponent they have faced this postseason. Colorado in six.

