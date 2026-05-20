The 2026 NHL free agent class is widely regarded as thin at the top. There is no generational talent waiting to switch teams on July 1, and most of the marquee names are forwards. This makes the Tampa Bay Lightning's Darren Raddysh one of the biggest UFAs.

His offensive game alongside his world-class defending makes him arguably the most coveted player available when the market opens, and the bidding war for his services figures to be significant. Five teams have already been identified as serious suitors.

What Made Raddysh So Valuable This Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Vegas Golden Knights all have legitimate reasons to pursue him, and that level of competition almost always drives a contract into uncomfortable territory for the winning bidder.

Raddysh posted 10 goals and 26 power-play points in 2025-26, a breakout offensive campaign that established him as one of the most productive right-shot defencemen in the league. His cannon of a shot from the point gives any power play a genuine quarterback option, something several contending teams desperately lack heading into next season.

He handled top-pairing minutes for the Lightning throughout the season and held up well under the workload. At 30 years old, he is entering the prime years of his career rather than the back half, which makes the term and value calculation on his next contract considerably more appealing for any team willing to invest.

Why So Many Teams Want Him

The Flyers have finished last in power play efficiency for five consecutive seasons. Raddysh addresses that problem immediately and directly. The Maple Leafs are rebuilding their blue line under new general manager John Chayka and need right-shot options badly. The Sharks are building around their young core and want proven veteran contributors at the back end.

Tampa Bay would love to retain him, but it operates under significant cap constraints heading into next season. The Golden Knights, who have already been connected to Rasmus Andersson, view Raddysh as a backup option should their primary target re-sign elsewhere.

Raddysh is the textbook prime overpay candidate. A thin free agent class, multiple desperate suitors, and a career-best offensive season combine to create exactly the conditions that produce surprising contract numbers on July 1.

Comparable right-shot defencemen with similar offensive profiles have commanded between six and eight million annually in recent years. Raddysh's camp will point to those numbers, the competition for his services will validate them, and someone will ultimately pay a price that raises eyebrows across the league.

