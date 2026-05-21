The Edmonton Oilers are already getting tied to some bold offseason rumors after another disappointing playoff finish and one possible move is stirring major buzz across the NHL. The chatter around Edmonton picked up after insider talks suggested the Oilers might chase a blockbuster offer sheet for Pavel Dorofeyev this summer.

Now, the whole situation is still complicated but the idea of Edmonton trying to grab one of the league's rising goal scorers has already stirred up big reactions from analysts, insiders, and fans, in and around hockey.



Could Edmonton Oilers Offer Pavel Dorofeyev an 11.9 Million Deal

During a recent episode of The Sheet, NHL insider Jeff Marek described what he called a “maximum chaos” scenario involving the Oilers and Dorofeyev. From Marek's angle, Edmonton could try a massive offer sheet, for the Vegas Golden Knights forward, but only if the organization is able to shuffle its draft-pick situation this offseason.

So the proposed deal would reportedly come with a two-year cap hit, somewhere around 11.9 million each year. Dorofeyev—who, on July 1, becomes a restricted free agent, has quickly morphed into one of the NHL's most dangerous young goal scorers after stacking two back-to-back 35-goal seasons and then topping the postseason in goals.

With projections saying that the winger's next contract value might reach beyond $70 million long-term extension, well, the chatter around his future has only gotten louder. That rumored number right away kinda split opinions across the hockey world, especially since Edmonton would end up owing multiple top-tier draft picks if Vegas doesn't decide to match the offer.

Why NHL Insiders Are Divided on Edmonton Oilers Pursuing Pavel Dorofeyev

A few hockey personalities really got behind the idea, even with the huge price tag attached to the whole deal. Analyst Mark said the possible move was a “slam dunk,” and he argued that giving up a few select high draft picks would still be worth it for a proven 25-year-old scorer who's entering his prime.

Meanwhile, insider Tony Cordasco was saying that Vegas might finally take the hit, for all those years of pretty aggressive salary cap maneuvering. Others, though, wondered if Edmonton can actually pull off every step that's needed, like all that draft-pick compensation stuff plus the cap management too.

Even hockey salary-cap outlet PuckPedia jumped into it, saying that Edmonton might not have to reacquire its 2027 first-round pick just to finish an offer sheet. Instead, the Oilers could use a future first-round selection, while still needing to make good on a separate draft asset that's linked to the Nashville Predators. Whether GM Stan Bowman will really dive into the idea remains unclear, but the chatter has already turned into one of the NHL offseason's loudest talking points.