Connor McDavid just did something you don't see often in pro sports. The Edmonton Oilers captain signed a two-year extension in October 2025 without asking for a raise, locking himself into a $12.5 million cap hit through the 2027-28 campaign. He could have gotten $20 million a year from other teams, reports say, especially with the salary cap going up and rival stars getting paid more. He held his breath. He was betting on Edmonton's chance to finally hoist a Stanley Cup over his own pay cheque. That decision, combined with years of endorsement contracts, playoff bonuses and steady business partnerships established since his rookie season, all play into where his finances stand heading into 2026.

What is Connor McDavid's Net Worth 2026?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Connor McDavid's net worth to be around $70 million in 2026. Since he entered the league in 2015 as the first overall pick, that number has only grown, and it's nearly a decade's worth of NHL salary plus off-ice earnings. But the number is not only important because of its size. That's how McDavid got there.

He's chosen to accept contract terms that keep the Oilers competitive, rather than squeezing every last dollar out of the negotiations. Industry watchers figure he left over $50 million in potential earnings on the table by re-signing at his current rate and not resetting the market. Not many at his level do that deal. His wealth also speaks to consistent off-ice earnings, which have ballooned with his on-ice reputation, giving him one of the more diversified income streams in hockey. It's a fortune built less on chasing the biggest pay cheque and more on loyalty to one franchise through its rise.

How does Connor McDavid earn his money?

Connor McDavid makes half of his money from his NHL salary and endorsement deal. His contract earnings trace back to a $11.3 million entry-level deal in 2015 that was a three-year deal, and his landmark eight-year, $100 million extension signed in 2017 that carries an annual average value of $12.5 million. His latest extension keeps that same number through 2027-28. When this deal is done, his NHL salary earnings are expected to be over $130 million for his career.

Off the ice, McDavid has also teamed up with brands such as Adidas, CCM, BioSteel and Rogers Communications, with earnings reportedly in excess of $5 million a year. Throw in real estate, including the custom-built Edmonton home he shares with partner Lauren Kyle, and his financial profile looks less like a typical athlete's and more like a long-term business built around brand trust and on-ice consistency. His marketability tends to skyrocket in the playoffs, when his highlight-reel performances bring reawakened interest from both sponsors and fans.