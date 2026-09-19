The Florida Panthers made an offer for Connor Hellebuyck before they traded for Jacob Markstrom. Elliotte Friedman has now shared what Florida offered, which included Evan Rodrigues and another roster player. The Winnipeg Jets did not accept the deal, and Hellebuyck remained with the team. The Boston Bruins also had a proposal for Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek, with the offer including prospect Liam Pettersson and two first-round picks. In Columbus, the Blue Jackets are still working on a new contract with Adam Fantilli.

Panthers' Connor Hellebuyck Offer Included Evan Rodrigues

Elliotte Friedman reported on the 32 Thoughts podcast that Florida was one of the first teams to show serious interest in Hellebuyck. Florida had interest in the Winnipeg Jets goalie before trading for Markstrom.

“I think Florida was the first team that came up to be honest,” Friedman said. “I think they were very interested in Hellebuyck.” Friedman added, “I just heard that deal wasn't enough for the Jets.”

Friedman also said “I believe that their offer was [Evan] Rodrigues, the picks that went to Ottawa in the Brady Tkachuk trade, and one roster player.”

Friedman also made it clear that Anton Lundell was not part of the offer. “Not [Anton] Lundell, I get asked all the time if it was Lundell, I think you would have to rip Lundell out of Bill Zito's hand with a crowbar. I don't think it was Lundell."

Bruins Had Filip Hronek Trade Proposal On The Table

The Bruins were interested in adding another defenseman this offseason, During the offseason Bruins were linked to several defensemen, including Darnell Nurse and Rasmus Andersson.

Boston's offer was revealed in an episode of Behind the B. A whiteboard in the background showed a trade proposal involving Hronek. The screen appeared to show Boston offering prospect Liam Pettersson and two first-round picks for Hronek.

The Canucks have little reason to trade Hronek. He is one of their top defensemen and has been mentioned as a possible future captain.

Boston signed Will Borgen this offseason, but its interest in defensemen could continue if another player becomes available.

Fantilli contract talks continue in Columbus

Adam Fantilli entered the offseason without a new contract. On the Bobby Mac & Porty Show, The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reported that Fantilli did not want to negotiate a new deal before becoming a restricted free agent.

That does not mean Fantilli wants to leave Columbus. His decision was to enter the offseason as a restricted free agent before negotiating his next contract.

Friedman said Fantilli has had a contract target in mind for some time.

“Fantilli had a target in mind for some time, and they just haven't really budged from it…to this point, Columbus is not there,” Friedman said.

Training camp is already underway, but Fantilli and the Blue Jackets are still working on his contract.