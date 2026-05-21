After the Anaheim Ducks' playoff run ended against the Vegas Golden Knights, the team released multiple injury updates. Many players were dealing with different injuries throughout the postseason, and some went out there anyway even while facing real physical problems, while still helping the Ducks get to that second round.

The organization also confirmed updates tied to Troy Terry, Cutter Gauthier, Ryan Poehling, Pavel Mintyukov, Radko Gudas, and Drew Helleson, and now offseason recovery is basically the big priority for the Ducks as they look ahead to next season.

Troy Terry and More Anaheim Ducks Stars Played Through Injuries

Troy Terry- The Anaheim Ducks reported the forward will undergo surgery for chronic hip impingement, during the offseason. His availability for training camp and the start of next season, still seems up in the air. Terry did manage to put up 57 points in 61 regular-season games and add 11 more playoff points even with the injury.

Cutter Gauthier- Anaheim revealed that the rookie forward was playing through a transverse process fracture in his back. He missed five games toward the end of the season, The young winger still managed a breakout run with 41 goals, 28 assists and 69 points across 78 games. During the playoffs, he kept moving with four goals, eight assists for 12 points total over 12 games.

Ryan Poehling- The center, ended up with a concussion after taking a hit from Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb during Game 5 of the second round. Poehling was out for the remainder of the series but now he's officially been cleared of symptoms, and everything seems a lot more normal again. Poehling wrapped up the season with 11 goals and 25 assists, for 36 points across 75 games while also posting five playoff points.

Pavel Mintyukov – The Ducks said Mintyukov was dealing with an MCL sprain during the postseason. That defenseman put up eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points in 73 regular-season games but then went scoreless during the playoffs.

Radko Gudas– he was dealing with a sprained ankle, which kept him to one playoff appearance. That veteran defenseman wrapped up the regular season with 2 goals and 11 assists, for 13 points across 56 games

Drew Helleson– he missed the last three playoff games because of a groin strain. He put up 2 goals and 13 assists for 15 points in 60 games, along with one assist during the playoffs.

Cutter Gauthier Opens Up About Playing Through Serious Injury

After the season ended, Cutter Gauthier shared details about the injury he suffered late in the regular season. The Ducks winger explained that he fractured his L1 and L2 vertebrae in his back, but somehow managed to come back earlier than doctors initially thought.

Gauthier said the issue kept annoying him through the playoffs as well, although he also gave credit to Anaheim's medical staff for helping move the recovery along, faster than expected. At the same time, the Ducks confirmed Radko Gudas was nearing a return, so there was a chance he could have been back before the team's elimination wrapped things up.