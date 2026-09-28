Travis Hunter finally had his first NFL interception, but the memorable moment soon turned into an unexpected sideline scuffle. Josh Hines-Allen wanted to get the ball for Hunter, yet his exchange with a Jaguars ball attendant quickly turned heated. Hunter made the play late in the second quarter against the New England Patriots. He picked off Drake Maye in the end zone with 1:02 left before halftime, stopping a potential touchdown and helping Jacksonville carry a dazzling 14-3 lead into the break.

Travis Hunter's First NFL Interception Leads To Unexpected Sideline Clash

Hunter made the play after Maye looked toward Efton Chism III in the end zone. The Jaguars CB read the throw, jumped in front of the pass and secured the first interception of his NFL career.

That particular moment held extra weight for Hunter, who celebrated near the camera after making the play. Soon after, Hines-Allen tried to retrieve the football from a ball attendant so Hunter could keep it as a souvenir.

But that moment took an unexpected turn and became tense. In the viral video captured by Spectrum News 13 reporter Brandon Green, the staffer could be heard saying, “You can't touch me.” He then added, “He pushed me.”

The clip caught Hines-Allen and the staffer arguing over the ball before the entire situation cooled down. The incident came moments after Hunter gave Jacksonville a major defensive stop.

My POV of Travis Hunter's 1st career interception



Weird interaction at the end between #Jaguars Josh Hines-Allen and the ball-guy when he tried to get the ball pic.twitter.com/7ByHNjK4D8 — Brandon Green???? (@BGreenReports) September 27, 2026

Hunter later opened up about the milestone after the game. During his postgame presser following Jacksonville's 35-6 victory, he said, “It felt great, but I was on to the next play.”

Josh Hines-Allen's Heated Exchange Comes After Jaguars Stop Patriots

Hunter finished the game with four tackles and one interception. He also played five offensive snaps but did not record a catch.

Jacksonville's defense showed its full caliber as they continued to cause trouble for New England after Hunter's interception. The Jaguars forced three turnovers, with Maye losing a fumble and throwing two interceptions.

Besides that, Trevor Lawrence also delivered 3 TD passes. Jacksonville then broke the game open in the third quarter, scoring 2 TDs only 18 seconds apart.

The incredible 35-6 victory moved the Jaguars to 2-1 after their 20-17 loss to Denver in Week 2. Above all, it gave Hunter his first NFL interception while Jacksonville's defense kept the Patriots from finding any rhythm.

The interception stopped a Patriots scoring chance, while the football later became the centre of an unusual sideline scene involving Hines-Allen.