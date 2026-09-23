Maxx Crosby has seen football long enough to know that an injury can look different from the outside. Caleb Williams learned that during Chicago Bears game against Minnesota Vikings. The quarterback was taken away on a cart after getting hurt, and people questioned his reaction. Crosby did not join that talk. He said outsiders cannot know what a player feels then. That view fits Crosby's career. He has built his name through pain, hard work and loyalty to Los Vegas Raiders. Now, his team is giving him something he has wanted for years: belief.

Why Maxx Crosby Defended Caleb Williams After The Injury Moment

Crosby spoke about Williams on The Rush with Maxx Crosby after the Bears quarterback became a major NFL talking point. Some fans compared the cart moment with Paul Pierce's famous 2008 NBA Finals incident. Williams did not return to the game, but the criticism continued.

Crosby pushed back on people judging a player from their couch.

“Everyone has an opinion about, 'Oh, why'd he react this way to this certain type of thing?' He might have never pulled a hammy in his life,” Crosby said.

The point was simple. A player may feel pain or fear before doctors know the full injury. A few seconds on the field cannot tell the whole story.

Crosby also made it clear that Williams has his respect as a quarterback. His style stands out because he can escape pressure, move around and still make a hard throw. Brogan Roback, Crosby's co-host, also praised that part of Williams' game.

It is how @CrosbyMaxx is now loving team when they were losing all he was doing was plotting how to leave pic.twitter.com/GGcq3E9hxi — AGENDASPORTS!!! (@AagendaSports) September 20, 2026

For Crosby, the Williams moment was about more than football debate. It showed why players often understand other players better than people watching from far away.

Maxx Crosby Is Seeing A New Side Of His Los Angeles Raiders Career

Crosby has another reason to feel good about the NFL right now. The Raiders opened the 2026 season 2-0 after beating the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14. That start matters because Crosby has had only one playoff appearance.

He helped close the Chargers game with a fourth-quarter safety. It was the kind of big play that can change how a team feels.

Crosby has stayed close to the Raiders' history. He often talks about Al Davis and what it means to wear the team's shield. His message has stayed the same: being a Raider means knowing the past and respecting it.

Now, he has a group that looks ready to build something of its own.

Kirk Cousins has added leadership at quarterback, while players such as Cody White and Nakobe Dean made key plays against the Chargers. Crosby praised the team's response after mistakes and said the defense has confidence.

There is still a long season ahead. Two wins do not promise anything. But Crosby finally has a team that can share the load.

That may be the biggest change for the Raiders star. He has spent years carrying the standard. Now, others are starting to carry it with him.