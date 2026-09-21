Justin Herbert and Los Angeles Chargers had a tough start to the 2026 NFL season. After two games of the 2026 NFL season, that future feels harder to wait for. Los Angeles Chargers are 0-2 after home losses to Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, with both teams coming off poor 2025 seasons. Herbert has not been alone in the problems, as injuries, drops and protection issues have hurt the offense. Still his own mistakes have added to the concern. The early question is simple: can Herbert turn his talent into results before the Chargers fall further behind?

Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers Dream Is Under Pressure Because His Talent Has Not Produced Enough Wins

Herbert's Week 2 numbers made the concern louder. He completed 15 of 27 passes for 192 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while taking three sacks. Raiders won 26-14 as Kirk Cousins passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

One Chargers drive ended when David Njoku could not hold a slightly underthrown pass, turning it into an interception. Another throw was within reach of two receivers before they crossed paths and failed to make the catch.

Injuries have also followed Herbert during his career. Important players on the offensive line and at receiver have missed time, leaving him with fewer options. That makes his situation harder to judge in simple terms.

Justin Herbert starts 0-2 with OC Mike McDaniel



Week 1

17-of-27

209 passing yards

1 TD, 1 INT



Week 2

15-for-27

192 passing yards

1 TD, 2 INT pic.twitter.com/RdblCHEXBG — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 20, 2026

Still, the standard around Herbert is different now. At 28, he is no longer only being judged on arm talent or potential. The Chargers need wins, and their quarterback is expected to help create them.

Justin Herbert Must Now Find Answers As Los Angeles Chargers Lose Room For Mistakes

Jim Harbaugh has yet to win a playoff game with Los Angeles, while Mike McDaniel is trying to bring more life to an offense that has struggled early.

The start has become even stranger because of the opponents. The Chargers became only the second team to open a season 0-2 in consecutive home games against teams that had a sub-.200 winning percentage the previous year. The only other example came in 1926.

That does not place every problem on Herbert. But it explains why the pressure is rising. Los Angeles expected to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos in the AFC West. Instead, it is the division's only 0-2 team.

Herbert still has enough talent to change the story. But the Chargers cannot keep living on what he might become. Their season now needs the quarterback they already have to deliver.