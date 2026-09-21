The Jacksonville Jaguars' first defeat of the 2026 NFL season has sparked fresh questions about Travis Hunter's role under head coach Liam Coen. After a frustrating afternoon against the Denver Broncos, Hunter's wife, Leanna Lenee, raised concerns about the limited use of his two-way talent. Her reaction has put the spotlight on Jacksonville's game plan and how it plans to use one of its most versatile players.

Leanna Lenee questions Travis Hunter's limited offensive snaps

Hunter entered the NFL with the rare ability to make an impact on both sides of the ball. However, Jacksonville has leaned heavily on his defensive skills through the opening two games, leaving his offensive potential largely untapped.

Following the 20-13 loss to Denver on Sunday, Lenee shared an X user's post on her Instagram story, drawing attention to the Jaguars' approach.

"What's the point of having a two-way player and you're not using him."

Her reaction came after Hunter received just seven offensive snaps against the Broncos. Although that marked a slight increase from his Week 1 appearance against Cleveland, the former Heisman Trophy winner did not record any involvement in the passing game.

Meanwhile, his defensive workload grew to 37 snaps at cornerback. The split has raised questions about whether Jacksonville is making full use of Hunter's unique skill set, especially when the offense needs another playmaker.

Liam Coen backs Travis Hunter after costly penalty

Hunter's afternoon also included a pivotal moment late in the fourth quarter. With the score tied at 13-13, he was called for a 22-yard pass interference penalty while covering Courtland Sutton.

The Broncos moved to the three-yard line and scored on the next play, taking a 20-13 lead. Jacksonville could not recover, and the penalty became one of the game's defining moments.

Coen showed his frustration with the call and received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for his reaction. After the game, the Jaguars coach stood by Hunter's effort.

“I'm not going to comment on (the Hunter call). I thought he played it decent” Coen said. “I just said one thing and got flagged. It is what it is.”

Hunter appreciated his coach's support, even as he acknowledged the need to improve.

"Yeah, it means a lot,” Hunter said. “You've seen the same thing that I've seen. So I was just happy. But we don't need that penalty, either — we don't need to attack on (anything). But, yeah, I was happy to see him be able to have my back.”

Coen has indicated that Hunter could see more offensive opportunities. For now, though, Jacksonville continues to use him primarily on defense.

Lenee's post adds another layer to the conversation surrounding Hunter's deployment. The Jaguars have a player capable of changing games in two roles, but finding the right balance remains a challenge as the season progresses.