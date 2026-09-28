Joe Flacco is not expecting a move to the New York Giants after Jaxson Dart's season-ending knee injury. Cincinnati Bengals backup became part of the trade talk because of his past with New York Giants coach John Harbaugh. Flacco and Harbaugh won a Super Bowl together with the Baltimore Ravens. That history made the link easy to discuss. Still, Flacco has denied the rumors. His focus remains with Cincinnati, where he is behind Joe Burrow and remains an important part of the team's quarterback plan.

Joe Flacco Wants To Stay In Cincinnati As The Bengals Need Him Behind Joe Burrow

The rumors grew after Dart suffered a knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams. The New York Giants now have Jameis Winston at quarterback, but his poor showing made the position a major concern.

That is where Flacco's name came up. His long history with Harbaugh made the idea seem possible. The two worked together in Baltimore, where Flacco led the Ravens to a Super Bowl win in 2013.

Flacco, however, quickly rejected the talk.

“It's obviously not real and not true,” Flacco told The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Some of his friends even joked that they would see him in New York soon. Flacco said he told them, “no, guys, you won't, that's not true.”

Marcus Mariota just guaranteed himself at least another 2 years in the NFL if he wants it with today's performance.



He's the next Joe Flacco. Veteran. Leader. Mentor. Can do the job if you need him to. pic.twitter.com/S0dyrnhVWx — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) September 27, 2026

The 41-year-old has already experienced a midseason move. The Bengals acquired him from the Cleveland Browns last season after Joe Burrow suffered a toe injury. Flacco then started six games for Cincinnati and gave the offense a steady option.

The Cincinnati Bengals Need Joe Flacco As A Trusted Backup For Joe Burrow

Cincinnati has a clear reason to keep Flacco. Burrow is the team's starter, but the Bengals know how quickly plans can change when he is injured.

Flacco passed for 2,479 yards and 15 touchdowns in six starts for Cincinnati last season. His experience also gives the team another option if Burrow misses time.

Bengals gave Flacco a one-year contract worth $6 million, with incentives that could raise it to $9 million. That deal shows how much the team values having an experienced backup.

A trade could still become a topic if Winston struggles in New York. But Cincinnati would then have to give up a quarterback it has already decided is worth keeping.

Flacco is also aware that trades are part of the NFL business. Still, he said his job is to focus on the Bengals and prepare for each game.

“In these cases, it's not up to me,” Flacco said. “I'm on the Cincinnati Bengals and because of that, that's my focus.”

For now, the Giants have a quarterback problem, but Flacco does not appear to be the solution. His own words point toward staying in Cincinnati, while the Bengals have their own reason to keep him there.