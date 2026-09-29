Jalen Hurts has already shown that he can lead the Philadelphia Eagles through big games. He has won on the biggest stage and earned a Super Bowl MVP award. But being the main quarterback in Philadelphia means the questions never really stop. Every poor game brings them back. Every strong game pushes them away for a while. That is the part of Hurts' job that may never change. His struggles against the Chicago Bears added to that talk. The bigger issue is not one game. It is how Hurts responds when the Eagles need him most.

Jalen Hurts Has To Find Ways To Keep The Philadelphia Eagles Offense Moving When Things Get Tough

Hurts has become one of the most important players on the Philadelphia Eagles roster. His legs can change a game. His arm can make big plays. He can also stay calm when the Eagles need a late score.

But his value becomes easier to judge when the offense is not working.

That was the problem against Chicago. Hurts finished with 153 passing yards and a 64.2 passer rating. He also threw an interception in the third quarter. The Eagles could not keep drives alive, and the offense became quiet for long stretches.

This is where Hurts still has something to prove.

Jalen Hurts' passing chart vs the #Bears (courtesy @NextGenStats)



Hurts averaged just 6.1 YPA. Completed just 2-of-6 attempts that traveled at least 10 yards downfield. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/t1zyJV0PO7 — Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) September 29, 2026

A quarterback does not need to play a perfect game every week. He needs to give his team a chance when the plan stops working. Hurts has done that before. The Eagles will need to see it more often.

Jalen Hurts Can Make His Next Step Count As The Philadelphia Eagles Build Around Him

The Eagles are also asking Hurts to work in a different offensive setup. A.J. Brown is no longer part of the team after his move to the New England Patriots. That means more pressure can fall on Hurts to create plays when the first option is not there.

His running ability remains a major part of his game. The Eagles also have Saquon Barkley, which gives the offense another strong weapon. Still, Hurts has to make the passing game dangerous enough to stop defenses from focusing on the run.

That balance could shape the next stage of his career.

Hurts has already reached a level many quarterbacks spend years trying to reach. Now the challenge is different. He has to show that he can keep the Eagles dangerous even when the game becomes messy.

One bad performance does not erase what Hurts has achieved.

It does, however, remind him of the standard that comes with being the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles. That standard will stay high, and Hurts will have to keep answering it.