Jelani Newman, a former San Jose State football player, has died at 25 after a sudden motorcycle accident, with friends and the school now remembering him. The news has brought tributes for the former offensive lineman, who spent several years with the San Jose State Spartans. A GoFundMe set up by his friend Domenica Civitano says Newman was “taken far too soon” after the accident. The fundraiser is now helping his loved ones with memorial and burial costs as they deal with the loss.

Jelani Newman Dies At 25 After Sudden Motorcycle Accident

Newman's death was announced through a GoFundMe organized by his friend Domenica Civitano. The fundraiser describes the 25-year-old as “smart, kind, funny, brave, and ambitious” and says he made people laugh while showing compassion to those around him. The page was created to support his family during this difficult time.

Newman was part of the San Jose State football program after joining the Spartans from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. San Jose State Athletics lists him as an offensive lineman wearing No. 72. He appeared in 12 games during the 2021 season after making his college debut in the 2020 Arizona Bowl.

San Jose State has also paid tribute to Newman following the news of his death. The school shared a message remembering its former No. 72, while people close to him have turned to the fundraiser to help his loved ones with the arrangements. The tributes now lead into a closer look at his football journey.

Jelani Newman's San Jose State Football Career And Memorial Fund

Newman arrived at San Jose State with a strong high school background. The school said he was a 2018 first-team All-State Class 4A selection at Saguaro High School, where he played offensive guard and was part of teams that won state championships. He signed with San Jose State in December 2018.

His college career included 13 appearances overall, according to San Jose State's career statistics. He played once in 2020-21 and 12 times in 2021-22. The official 2022 roster lists him as a junior, but records show he did not appear that season.

The GoFundMe campaign was created to help pay for Newman's memorial and burial. Its message says the money will support his loved ones as they say goodbye and give him a proper farewell. When checked, the page showed $1,755 raised toward a $13,000 goal.