Troy Aikman's ESPN future is still unsettled, even as Joe Buck has secured a new long-term deal with the network. ESPN is reportedly planning to wait until after its first Super Bowl broadcast before deciding what comes next for Aikman. The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported that the network could make a call after Super Bowl LXI on February 14, 2027. Aikman is in the final year of his five-year, $90 million ESPN contract, while Buck has agreed to a six-year extension worth about $108 million.

ESPN's Troy Aikman Decision Could Wait Until February

The timing gives Aikman a clear date to watch. According to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, ESPN is expected to focus on its first Super Bowl before deciding whether to negotiate a new contract with Aikman or take a different path.

Aikman has already said he expected his situation to be settled before the 2026 season began. Speaking on the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, he said, “I thought something would be done prior to the start of this season.” He added that he had never entered the final year of a contract without knowing what came next.

For now, Aikman and Buck are still scheduled to lead Monday Night Football, with ESPN preparing for its first Super Bowl on February 14, 2027. The network has also confirmed that the pair will call the game together, making the season especially important for their long-running booth partnership.

Joe Buck's New ESPN Contract Changes The Picture

Buck's new agreement has made Aikman's situation even more noticeable. The Athletic reported that Buck agreed to a six-year, $108 million extension after entering the final year of his previous five-year, $75 million contract with ESPN.

The deal keeps Buck with ESPN into the next decade and reportedly raises his annual pay to around $18 million. Aikman's current contract is also worth $90 million over five years, making the difference between their contract situations clear despite the pair continuing to work together.

Aikman has also made it clear that he wants the partnership to continue. “Would I like to continue working with Joe Buck moving down the road? 100 percent,” he said. He also acknowledged that the final decision may not be entirely his, leaving his ESPN future open for now.

Buck and Aikman first worked together at Fox in 2002 before moving to ESPN in 2022. ESPN says they are now in their 25th season together, while Super Bowl LXI will be their seventh Super Bowl as a broadcasting duo.