Travis Kelce is drawing attention to player safety due to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans having to play on dangerously hot fields in Nashville. The events that occurred at Nissan Stadium have led to more discussions regarding the NFL's view on fields and heat. Due to the cleats being unable to stay on the field, the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end feels that the league needs to take a look at it.

Travis Kelce urges NFL to rethink extreme turf conditions

The Eagles vs. Titans game held last weekend at Nissan Stadium made an impact on Kelce. According to Philadelhia guard Cam Jurgens, the high temperature ruined his shoes, and he had to change into another pair during the game. The turf temperature was recorded at 157 degrees Fahrenheit according to FOX's broadcast team.

Jurgens described the scramble to prepare for the second half, saying, “Halftime was like a NASCAR pit crew helping me get ready for the second half,” Jurgens said. “That turf was just radiating.”

As the situation arose in the recent episode of New Heights, Kelce raised his concerns about the pressure put on the players to play under such circumstances. Kelce called for the NFL to act and prevent the same thing from happening again.

“You shouldn't be allowed to do that. You shouldn't be allowed to put players on a field that does that,” Kelce said, via MSN. “Why is that even allowed? It's so insane to me that you're allowed to put the product in a situation like that. The NFL has got to figure something out for that. That's insane.”

His remarks highlight a broader concern about how playing surfaces can affect athletes during games, particularly when extreme temperatures add another layer of risk.

NFL turf debate grows as Jordan Mailata backs grass fields

Kelce isn't the only NFL player seeking change. Jordan Mailata, who was representing the NFL Players Association in 2025, stated that this case would reinforce the need for natural grass in all of the NFL teams' stadiums.

According to him, the heat produced by the artificial turf creates an unhealthy environment for the players to play in. Mailata also emphasized the need for uniform playing standards in all the NFL stadiums.

“I've never thought about how hot a stadium can be if it's turf. \[The heat\] just sits there and bounces up into you,” Mailata said. “We've got to bring it up. This is why we want all grass fields, to create a standard of play in the league where we're not putting players in dangerous positions if we don't have to.”

But according to the NFL, artificial turf is not a threat to player safety. Nonetheless, the most recent worries raised by Kelce and Mailata might put pressure on the NFL to re-evaluate its field policy once again.