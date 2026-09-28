Sunday, September 27 pulled Travis Kelce in two directions at once. His Kansas City Chiefs had a 1 p.m. kickoff against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. His wife, Taylor Swift, was walking the blue carpet in Los Angeles to receive the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, making her the most-awarded artist in VMA history. Kelce obviously couldn't be in both places. But as eagle-eyed Swifties quickly noticed, he found a way to make his presence felt from thousands of miles away.

How did Travis Kelce show support for Taylor Swift at the 2026 VMAs while playing in Miami?

While the Chiefs tight end wasn't able to accompany Taylor Swift to the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, he made sure to send his love and support. Kelce proved he was keeping up with the night from Miami by liking social media posts showing Swift on the VMAs blue carpet. Fans noticed that he liked a photo and a video of Swift posted by Billboard on Instagram on September 27.

It's a small gesture, but given the size of that evening for Swift, it landed. She looked stunning in a Tamara Ralph couture dress with Le Silla metallic silver sandals. And while Kelce was in uniform rather than a suit on the carpet, his love for Swift was still represented on her special night, as the "Patient Zero" artist had her engagement ring and wedding band on full display alongside her show-stopping look.

It has been a huge week for Swift following the release of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore on September 25. At the VMAs, she also premiered the music video for "Patient Zero," starring herself alongside Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell.

The two couldn't share the same room Sunday night, but the connection was visible across the country. Swift has already made that connection part of her art. Her romance with Kelce inspired "Cleveland!" — one of four new songs on the Encore release. "Something we all can agree on / But my baby likes what he likes," she sings. "He already took me to Cleveland / And showed me The Heights, so hate all you like / This is the love of my life."

What did Travis Kelce do on the field while Taylor Swift was at the VMAs?

Travis Kelce made only two catches against the Dolphins, but both mattered. Patrick Mahomes summed it up after the game. "All of a sudden Travis is right there behind everybody," Mahomes told reporters. "Big play, big-time play for a big-time player, and helped win us the game."

So Kelce had a full Sunday. A road win, two key catches, and a handful of Instagram likes that made headlines by nightfall. Swift did not attend the Week 3 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium, meaning both spent the day in different cities doing their own thing. But staying tuned in to each other was pretty obvious.

The night carried added weight for Swift since it marked her first major awards show victory since marrying Kelce on July 3. He wasn't there beside her on that carpet. But the ring on her finger was, and apparently so was his phone.