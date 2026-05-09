For years, women in football broadcasting have faced pressure to prove they belong in one of sports' toughest industries. For NFL reporter and television host Laura Rutledge, that pressure became even heavier when motherhood entered the picture. Rutledge recently opened up about the emotional fears she experienced after learning she was pregnant for the first time, admitting she initially believed it could destroy the career momentum she had worked years to build. Today, she balances multiple football responsibilities while raising two young children, but behind her successful television career was a deeply personal fear that many women in sports media quietly understand all too well.

Laura Rutledge opened up about the career pressure she felt after learning she was pregnant

During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Rutledge revealed she struggled emotionally after learning she was pregnant because she feared it would completely change her professional future. "I'll never forget finding out that I was pregnant and being so disappointed, which is like the worst thing," Rutledge said. "I thought that this was going to end my career. I'm like, 'I'm building all this momentum. I can't get pregnant. I can't be on TV, pregnant.'"

Rutledge explained that while other women had successfully balanced television careers and motherhood, she still worried her own journey would be different. She admitted she approached pregnancy believing she needed to accept every work opportunity possible before becoming a mother because she assumed her career would slow down afterward.

Fans reacted strongly online after her comments began circulating across social media. Many praised Rutledge for speaking honestly about the pressure women face in sports broadcasting, while others called her words relatable and refreshing because successful television personalities rarely discuss those struggles publicly.

Laura Rutledge now balances football coverage, motherhood, and some of the biggest moments of her career

Over the years, Rutledge has become one of football television's most recognizable faces. Along with hosting NFL Live, she also works major college football broadcasts and appears during Monday Night Football coverage throughout the season. Behind the scenes, balancing work and family life remains difficult. Rutledge is now raising a soon-to-be six-year-old daughter along with her toddler son Jack.

Speaking to Front Office Sports, she admitted the pressure of trying to succeed both professionally and personally can feel overwhelming at times. "It's like my brain is scrambled eggs at all times," Rutledge said. "I'm still trying to figure out the balancing work and kids."

Despite those fears, motherhood eventually became connected to some of the biggest milestones of her career. After welcoming her first child in 2020, Rutledge was named host of NFL Live while continuing other football duties. Then in 2024, after the birth of her son, she covered The Masters Tournament at Augusta for the first time. Today, she says her children bring her the greatest joy in life, even during football season's busiest moments.