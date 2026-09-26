Lamar Jackson is in Brazil ahead of the Baltimore Ravens' game against the Dallas Cowboys, but his latest travel update has brought a different topic into focus. The quarterback shared a look at the streets of Rio de Janeiro after arriving for Sunday's game. The post quickly drew attention from fans who remembered the safety concerns around the NFL's first game in Brazil in 2024. Jackson appeared relaxed during the trip, yet supporters were quick to ask him to stay alert while moving around the city.

Lamar Jackson's Street Video Had Fans Warning Him To Stay Close To Security

Jackson's trip comes as the NFL prepares for its first game in Rio de Janeiro. The Ravens and Cowboys will meet on September 27, giving players a new setting to handle.

The quarterback shared a video from his time in Rio, and fans reacted almost at once. Many told Jackson to remain careful and avoid going out alone.

“Hope he has security with him. Yikes,” one fan wrote.

Another had a much stronger warning: “STAY IN THE HOTEL LAMAR!!!! STAY IN THE HOTEL!!”

A third fan also reminded Jackson about drinking water, writing, “Please don't drink the local water only drink if it's a water bottle.”

????TRENDING: #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson posted this video from Brazil, and fans are concerned about his surroundings.



The video quickly caught attention online, with many questioning whether Lamar was in a safe area.



Brazil is not considered a safe country. pic.twitter.com/lfMGG2kysM — MLFootball (@MLFootball) September 25, 2026

The concern is linked to what happened before the Eagles and Packers played in São Paulo in 2024. Darius Slay said players had been told not to leave their hotel because of safety concerns.

Lamar Jackson's Brazil Trip Also Brings Back Concerns From The NFL's Previous Game There

Despite the fan concern, Jackson did not appear troubled by the trip. He was seen enjoying music while traveling through Rio after a flight of about 10 hours from Baltimore.

The Ravens also have to manage the travel while preparing for a major regular-season game. Head coach Jesse Minter explained how the team planned to handle the long journey and the change in sleep.

“Yeah, so, you know, there's a, basically a, a 10-hour window of time you're kind of committing to being on an airplane with this trip,” Minter said.

The field has also become a talking point before the game. NFLPA president JC Tretter said the union had concerns about a loose or patchy surface, mainly because it could affect slipping and play.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our players,” Tretter said.

For Jackson, the focus now turns to the Cowboys. His Brazil update may have given fans plenty to discuss, but the Ravens quarterback still has a game to prepare for in a completely new NFL setting.