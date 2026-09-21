Taylor Swift had a very specific way of celebrating Travis Kelce's first touchdown of the 2026 season. The pop star pointed toward her wedding ring and appeared to shout, “That's my husband!” from her suite at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night. Kelce had just caught a 13-yard touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts, giving Kansas City an early lead. Swift watched the score with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and Kelce's mother, Donna. The moment quickly became one of the most talked-about scenes from the Chiefs' Week 2 game.

Why did Taylor Swift point to her wedding ring after Travis Kelce's touchdown?

Swift's reaction stood out because the gesture carried a meaning beyond the touchdown itself. As Kelce found the end zone, she jumped up to celebrate before raising her left hand and pointing at her wedding ring. She then appeared to yell, “That's my husband!”

The NFL shared footage of the celebration, and the clip quickly spread online. Sports Illustrated reported that Swift's apparent message was clear as she repeatedly pointed toward the ring from the suite. Heavy also reported that she appeared to call Kelce her husband during the celebration.

There was also a little timing to the moment. Kelce entered the Colts game without a touchdown in the opening week of the season. He had made a big impact in Kansas City's 31-10 win over Denver, including a 59-yard reception, but he did not reach the end zone.

Against Indianapolis, that changed in the first quarter.

The touchdown came on a 13-yard catch, putting the Chiefs ahead 10-7 at the time. Swift's reaction then gave the play another layer, turning an ordinary in-game celebration into a very public reminder of her new role in Kelce's life.

What makes Taylor Swift's Chiefs celebration different this season?

Swift has been a regular presence at Chiefs games since first attending a Kansas City game in 2023. But Sunday's appearance had a different backdrop. She was watching Kelce as his wife, not as his girlfriend or fiancée.

The couple married in July at Madison Square Garden, according to the reports from Sunday's game. Swift attended her second Chiefs game of the season and was joined by family in the suite.

That change was easy to spot without needing a long celebration. The ring did the talking.

For Kelce, the touchdown also offered an early-season boost. After scoring in the opening quarter, he gave Kansas City another reminder of his value in the red zone. For Swift, though, the reaction became the image many fans were talking about.

She has celebrated plenty of Kelce touchdowns before. This one came with a new title, a new ring and a very short message that needed little explanation.