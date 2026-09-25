Taylor Swift has put her feelings for Travis Kelce into another song, and this time, she made the message hard to miss. Her new track “Cleveland!” directly points to Kelce's Ohio roots, their relationship and their life together after marriage. Released Friday, Sept. 25, the song is one of four new tracks on “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.” Swift also references Kelce's “New Heights” podcast and answers criticism about their relationship, making the song one of her clearest musical nods to the NFL star.

Taylor Swift's ‘Cleveland!' Is Packed With Travis Kelce References

The title itself points toward Travis Kelce. He grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and Swift sings about him taking her to Cleveland and showing her “The Heights.” The line also connects to “New Heights,” the podcast Kelce hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. Page Six reported that the song appears to draw heavily from Kelce's hometown.

Swift also makes her feelings clear while addressing criticism aimed at her. In the song, she sings, “This is the love of my life.” Later, she describes finding one person who does not find her “completely insufferable” and says, “I found mine!” Those lines make the track less about Cleveland itself and more about how Swift sees her marriage to Kelce.

The track then adds another clear wedding reference near its ending. Swift sings, “Now I'm wearing white!” The line comes after several references to Kelce and their relationship, giving the song a direct connection to the couple's July wedding. That marriage also sets up the next part of Swift's recent music, where Kelce has continued to appear through personal references.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Story Continues In Her Music

Swift has been writing about Kelce for some time, but the latest song takes a much more direct route. Earlier tracks such as “The Alchemy” and “So High School” were widely linked to their relationship, while songs from “The Life of a Showgirl” also included references that listeners connected to the NFL star.

The new song arrived as part of “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore,” which adds four tracks to Swift's 2025 album. The new songs are “Patient Zero,” “Cleveland!,” “Pink Clouding” and “Babylon.” Swift said the songs were created from gratitude for the response to her original album, according to Page Six and Cleveland Magazine.

There is also a strong Ohio connection outside the lyrics. Swift and Kelce recently bought a $5.35 million lakefront property in Bratenahl, Ohio, near Cleveland Heights. With that detail, the hometown references in “Cleveland!” take on an added meaning, while the song itself gives fans another direct glimpse into Swift's relationship with Kelce.

Swift's next major appearance will come Sunday at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, where she is set to debut the music video for “Patient Zero,” featuring Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell. For now, though, “Cleveland!” has put Kelce at the centre of Swift's latest release, with her lyrics openly calling him the “love of my life.”