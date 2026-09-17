Travis Kelce has found himself at the centre of an unexpected online storm after his name surfaced in a reported $35 million Ponzi scheme. The Kansas City Chiefs star was identified as one of the investors affected by the fraud, though his personal losses remain unknown. While the news concerns a serious financial case, social media quickly took a different turn. Fans brought Taylor Swift into the conversation, with jokes and sharp reactions spreading after details of the case emerged.

Travis Kelce scam news sends fans into a frenzy

The case involves Siddarth Jawahar, a 38-year-old investment adviser who pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud. He received an 11-year federal prison sentence after prosecutors said his scheme took more than $35 million from investors.

Kelce was named among the victims, but there is no public figure for how much he personally invested or lost. That detail has become one of the biggest points of curiosity for fans, particularly given the Chiefs tight end's reported $111.1 million in career earnings.

"Travis Kelce has been named as a victim in a massive Ponzi scheme that pulled in more than $35 million from investors… Kelce's individual losses have not been publicly disclosed at this time."

Jawahar was also ordered to pay more than $31 million in restitution. However, the amount Kelce could ultimately recover cannot be determined from the publicly available information. That uncertainty did little to stop fans from having fun with the headline.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spark hilarious fan reactions

Swift's reputation for careful business decisions became a major part of the online conversation. Fans contrasted that image with Kelce's reported involvement in the investment scheme, turning the serious news into a stream of jokes about the newly married couple.

"I'd pay money to hear the audio of Travis telling Taylor he got scammed out of a bunch of cash," said one fan.

"How do you think the Target employees looked at Travis Kelce when he bought that many gift cards?" said another fan, perpetuating the joke of call centre scammers using gift cards to target Americans.

"Well, in Taylor's defense, she said he was posh, not smart," were the thoughts of a fan.

"Man, I hope T Swift's prenup is airtight," said a fan.

"It seems absolutely wild to me that Taylor is the most economically savvy person, taking such great care with every move she makes, and then you have the husband who falls for the oldest trick in the book," said another fan.

The reactions may be playful, but the underlying case is serious. Kelce has been identified as a victim, and there is no suggestion in the information available that he was involved in Jawahar's alleged wrongdoing. For now, his individual financial loss remains undisclosed.