Taylor Swift's connection to Travis Kelce has done more than fuel headlines around the Kansas City Chiefs. Her presence at NFL games has also highlighted how much attention can follow the personal lives of football stars. Now, the league appears to be leaning further into that interest, with wives, girlfriends and other loved ones becoming a bigger part of its social media and marketing strategy. From Madison Beer and Marisa Ayers to Brittany Mahomes and other high-profile partners, NFL WAGs are increasingly appearing alongside players as the league looks to broaden its reach, particularly among women and younger audiences.

Taylor Swift helped put NFL WAGs in the spotlight

Swift's relationship with Kelce became a major crossover moment for football and pop culture after she attended a Chiefs game in September 2023. Her appearances at games quickly became a talking point far beyond traditional NFL coverage, bringing fresh attention from fans who may not have followed football closely before.

The league has since continued featuring players' personal circles. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and his fiancée Madison Beer have drawn attention around training camp, while Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has appeared publicly with his girlfriend Marisa Ayers. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has also been linked publicly with Sports Illustrated model Olivia Ponton.

Brittany Mahomes, meanwhile, remains a familiar presence around Chiefs content through her marriage to Patrick Mahomes and her own large social media following.

NFL plans to expand its WAG-focused content

The strategy is not limited to individual player accounts. Front Office Sports reported that the NFL is placing additional focus on players' families and partners through its “helmets off” marketing campaign, with more female-focused content expected.

NFL senior vice president of social and influencer marketing Ian Trombetta explained why the league sees value in showing the people behind its athletes.

"On the league and club level, we've engaged our players' families and loved ones for years," Ian Trombetta, the NFL's SVP of social and influencer marketing, told Front Office Sports. "Whether it's training camp, weekly practice or a major event like the Super Bowl, we look for authentic opportunities to highlight our players and the people who are part of their journey."

Trombetta also said the league wants this material to feel natural rather than staged, describing the content as "authentic, genuine and relatable." That approach could make WAG-focused posts a more regular part of NFL coverage.

With several players' partners already commanding large audiences of their own, the strategy gives the NFL another way to connect football with entertainment, lifestyle and social media culture. As the 2026 season continues, fans may see that crossover become an even more visible part of the league's digital presence.