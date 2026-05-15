The Denver Broncos are no longer being viewed as a rebuilding team. After reaching the AFC Championship game last season before losing to the New England Patriots, expectations around Sean Payton's squad have shot up heading into the new NFL season. With quarterback Bo Nix expected to return fully fit after his ankle injury, the Broncos are now being heavily linked with another major offensive addition that could strengthen their playoff hopes even further. One name creating buzz around the league is former Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The veteran receiver remains available after an eventful year on and off the field, and new reports suggest Denver could become a serious option for him before training camp begins.

Stefon Diggs could become Denver Broncos' next big roster move

Denver already made a splash earlier this offseason by bringing in Jaylen Waddle to pair with Courtland Sutton. But despite the firepower, some analysts believe the Broncos still need a reliable slot receiver who can make plays in crucial moments. In a recent report, USA Today's Nate Davis explained why Diggs could fit perfectly into Sean Payton's offence. Davis wrote, “Another team squarely in the mix to emerge from the AFC as a Super Bowl 61 participant this season, they might have reached the promised land last season had QB Bo Nix not injured his ankle before the AFC championship game.”

The report also pointed towards the current structure of Denver's receiving unit. Davis added, “And while the Broncos already made the high-profile acquisition of WR Jaylen Waddle in a pre-draft trade with Miami, neither he nor Courtland Sutton typically work out of the slot.”

As NFL trade rumours continue to grow ahead of minicamp, Davis suggested Diggs may still offer huge value despite concerns surrounding his recent injury history. “Diggs could be a low-cost, high-ceiling upgrade there for a team that might be one more move away from a long-awaited Super Sunday return.”

Stefon Diggs bounced back strongly after injury-hit season

The 32-year-old receiver suffered a serious ACL injury in 2024, but still managed to produce another strong season after returning to the field. Diggs finished last year with 85 receptions, 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 17 games, marking the seventh 1,000-yard season of his career. At the same time, Diggs continued dealing with off-field controversy linked to lawsuits involving former employees and past relationships. Many around the league speculated that those issues may have played a role in New England deciding to move on from him. One of those legal cases has now reportedly ended in Diggs' favor, putting the focus back on his NFL future.