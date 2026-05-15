The Green Bay Packers officially completed their 2026 NFL Draft signings after agreeing to a rookie contract with second-round cornerback Brandon Cisse. The move made Cisse the final player from Green Bay's draft class to sign with the team ahead of offseason workouts. Along with the signing, the Packers also announced that tight end Luke Lachey had been waived with a failed physical designation. Lachey had only recently joined the organization after being claimed off waivers from the Houston Texans earlier this week.

Packers complete rookie signings after Brandon Cisse officially joins team

Brandon Cisse entered the NFL after spending time at both NC State and South Carolina during his college football career. The defensive back was selected by Green Bay with the No. 52 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Reports said Cisse's rookie contract is projected to be worth around $9.36 million over four years, including a signing bonus worth more than $3 million. With the deal now complete, the Packers have officially signed every player from their 2026 draft class before the next phase of offseason activities begins.

Cisse now becomes one of the newest additions to Green Bay's defense as the team continues preparing for training camp and the upcoming NFL season.

Luke Lachey's time with Packers ends soon after joining from Texans

The Packers also made another roster move involving tight end Luke Lachey. The team waived Lachey after he failed his physical following his recent arrival in Green Bay. Lachey had previously been claimed off waivers from the Houston Texans earlier this week. However, after completing medical evaluations, the Packers decided not to keep him on the roster moving forward.

Roster moves involving failed physicals are common during the NFL offseason as teams continue reviewing player fitness before training camp begins. Meanwhile, Brandon Cisse's signing officially closes Green Bay's rookie contract process for the 2026 draft class.

Green Bay has continued making several roster adjustments during the offseason as the organization prepares for preseason activities later this year. Rookie signings are considered an important step because unsigned draft picks cannot fully participate in certain team programs until contracts are finalized. The Packers now enter the next phase of preparations with their entire draft class officially under contract.