The Los Angeles Chargers once again grabbed attention with their annual NFL schedule release video, this time by appearing to reference the controversy surrounding Mike Vrabel and former NFL reporter Dianna Russini. The Chargers, known for adding hidden jokes and internet references to their videos, slipped in a brief on-screen message during their Week 12 reveal against the New England Patriots. The moment quickly went viral online and sparked fresh discussion around Vrabel's recent headlines.

Chargers use NFL schedule release video to reference Mike Vrabel controversy

The Chargers used the popular video game Halo as the theme for their 2026 NFL schedule release video. During the segment announcing their Week 12 game against the Patriots, viewers noticed a message notification appear briefly on the screen around the 3:45 mark.

The message read, “NYPost sent you a message.” Fans immediately connected the reference to the New York Post, which previously published photos of Vrabel and Russini together at an Arizona resort. The images created major online discussion earlier this offseason and quickly became one of the NFL's most talked-about stories.

Vrabel initially dismissed the speculation and called the attention surrounding the photos “laughable.” However, he later admitted that the situation led to “difficult conversations” behind the scenes. Despite the controversy and continued online attention, the Patriots organization has publicly supported their head coach throughout the offseason.

Chargers continue history of viral NFL schedule release jokes and online trolling

The Chargers have built a reputation for creating some of the NFL's most talked-about schedule release videos. Over the last few seasons, the franchise has repeatedly used internet humor, pop culture references and subtle shots involving players, coaches and league controversies.

In 2023, the Chargers referenced the Detroit Lions gambling suspension controversy by displaying a gambling hotline number during their matchup reveal against Detroit after several players, including Jameson Williams, were suspended.

A year later, the team also referenced Harrison Butker by showing the Kansas City Chiefs kicker working in a kitchen after backlash over his controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College.

The franchise continued the trend in 2025 with a joke involving Sauce Gardner, Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld. With this latest Vrabel reference, the Chargers once again proved why their NFL schedule release videos continue to dominate online conversations every offseason.