Jaxson Dart's injury has suddenly changed the quarterback picture for New York Giants. The team now has to move forward with Jameis Winston after losing its young starter for the rest of the regular season. That has also opened the door for a name that was already linked with trade talk. Shedeur Sanders is now being discussed as a possible option for New York. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has urged the Giants to look into a move for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. At the same time, a Browns analyst has predicted that Sanders could leave Cleveland before the November 10 trade deadline.

Stephen A. Smith Says The New York Giants Should Explore A Move For Shedeur Sanders After Jaxson Dart's Injury

Stephen A. Smith brought up Shedeur Sanders while discussing the Giants' new quarterback problem on First Take.

“If there was a possible way they could pull it off, I would tell the Giants to go out and pursue Shedeur Sanders. I ain't gonna lie to you. That would be what was on my mind personally.”

Smith said Giants should not only look for a top quarterback. He believes they need a stronger backup option behind Jameis Winston.

“It ain't about looking for a top 30 quarterback. It's about looking for a better backup than Jameis Winston,” Smith said.

????New: Stephen A. smith on the NY Giants' QB situation after Jaxson Dart's season ending knee injury:



“I would tell the Giants to go and pursue Shedeur Sanders." pic.twitter.com/G7k54astY4 — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) September 24, 2026

The main question is whether Cleveland would even be willing to trade Sanders. The Browns already have a crowded quarterback room while their plans for the young passer are also not fully clear.

Cleveland Browns Trade Talk Could Open The Door For Shedeur Sanders To Join New York Giants

ESPN Cleveland analyst Tony Rizzo has already made a bold prediction about Sanders. He believes the Cleveland Browns could trade him before the November 10 deadline.

Rizzo also expects Deshaun Watson to remain the Browns' starter for a long stretch. He said Watson could start at least 12 games if his current role continues.

That could make Sanders available if Cleveland decides to change its quarterback group.

Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He made seven starts as a rookie and finished with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Now, New York Giants have a reason to check the market. Jaxson Dart is out after suffering a serious knee injury and Jameis Winston is set to handle the starting job.

For now, there is no confirmed trade between New York Giants and Cleveland Browns. While with both teams facing quarterback questions, Shedeur Sanders has become part of a new NFL trade conversation.