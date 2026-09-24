Rob Gronkowski knows Tom Brady well enough to offer some unsolicited relationship advice, and his latest suggestion quickly became a hilarious moment. During a television appearance, the former NFL star was asked what Brady should look for in a future partner. Gronkowski pointed to someone with kindness, warmth and positive energy, before making it clear that he was not literally suggesting his own mother.

Rob Gronkowski gives Tom Brady dating advice

Gronkowski appeared on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle on Sept. 24 and was asked about Brady's personal life. Brady divorced supermodel Gisele Bündchen in 2022, and Gronkowski jokingly embraced his role as a potential “wingman.”

After some prompting from co-host Sheinelle Jones, Gronkowski offered a simple description of the kind of person he believes would suit his former teammate and friend. “You're right, I am the wingman,” Gronk admitted, joking that he was going to “get messy” with his answer.

He eventually settled on someone who brings kindness and optimism to a relationship. “Very kind, sweet, they've got a great soul, very positive energy.” Then came the comment that produced the biggest laugh. Gronkowski pointed to his own mother, Diane Gronkowski-Walters, as an example of those qualities. “Someone like my mother, she's very sweet.”

Realising how that sounded, he immediately corrected himself.m“Not my mom, but someone like my mom.” He then joked, “She would be like that's the best birthday present ever!”

The exchange offered a lighthearted look at the friendship between two former Patriots teammates, while also showing Gronkowski's willingness to joke about Brady's life away from football.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek address marriage questions

While Gronkowski was happy to discuss Brady's dating prospects, he became much more guarded when the conversation turned toward his own relationship. Gronkowski has been with Camille Kostek for 13 years. The couple first met when Kostek was a Patriots cheerleader and Gronkowski was playing for New England.

When guest co-host Justin Sylvester asked whether Gronkowski was heading to a jewellery store to shop for a ring, the former tight end kept his answer deliberately vague. “Not Jared. But that's a good choice. I've got nothing bad to say, but it's a specialty place if it was to happen.”

Asked directly whether a proposal could be coming, Gronkowski refused to give anything away. “You can't put me on the spot like that!” the former Patriots star teased.

Kostek previously discussed her thoughts about marriage and timing, saying she once worried she was behind her own expectations. She said Gronkowski's mother reminded her that “everyone has their own journey.”

For now, both friends appear to be keeping their relationship futures on their own terms, even if Gronkowski is happy to play matchmaker for Brady.