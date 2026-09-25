Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes had a sweet moment with Erin Andrews. Erin Andrews sent Brittany several Kansas City Chiefs items from her sportswear brand WEAR . Brittany shared the gift on her Instagram Story and kept her response short. “Thank you,” she wrote while tagging Erin Andrews and the brand. Erin Andrews later reposted the message with red heart emojis and “U!!” The exchange came around the same time Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs were making headlines for their 33-30 overtime win over Indianapolis Colts.

Erin Andrews' Chiefs Gift Gets A Sweet Two-Word Reply From Brittany Mahomes

The package sent to Brittany had many Chiefs items, including tees, hoodies, tanks, jackets, windbreakers and accessories. The pieces came from the brand WEAR Erin Andrews started with Constance Schwartz-Morini in 2019.

She built the company around fan clothing that women could wear at games and outside the stadium. The brand first worked with NFL teams before expanding into other sports.

Brittany has supported Andrews' brand before and has worn its products around Chiefs games. Brittany and Erin have exchanged gifts in the past showing that their connection goes beyond football.

The #Chiefs play just three home games within the span of three months.



Patrick Mahomes told @SorenPetro, "Sometimes away games can kind of get you locked in." pic.twitter.com/qfXfwgnlz5 — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) September 23, 2026

This time Brittany kept her public response simple. Her “Thank you” was enough to show her appreciation, while Andrews' reply showed the friendly relationship between them.

Patrick Mahomes And Kansas City Chiefs' Colts Win Adds More Buzz To The Story

Patrick Mahomes had a big night when Kansas City faced Indianapolis. Kansas City Chiefs won 33-30 in extra time with Mahomes finishing 32 of 47 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns.

One unusual moment came before overtime started. Colts safety Camryn Bynum won the coin toss but used the word “defer.” Mahomes quickly noticed the confusion and spoke to referee Craig Wrolstad.

The officials then confirmed Indianapolis would start on defense. Travis Kelce later praised Mahomes for being alert during the unusual situation.

“Pat was locked in. ... I don't even know if defer is something you can say in that situation,” Kelce said on New Heights.

Mahomes was also involved in another notable moment when a replay changed a fumble ruling involving Laquon Treadwell. Kansas City had recovered the ball, but Indianapolis kept possession after the review.

Mahomes later said he was “actually kinda glad” the call did not stay in Kansas City's favor. The Colts tied the game at 30-30 before Harrison Butker kicked the winning 40-yard field goal.

Brittany's Chiefs gift from Andrews now gives her another reason to bring some Kansas City spirit to the team's next game.