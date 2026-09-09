The Kansas City Chiefs begin the 2026 season with something they badly need: a reason to believe again. After a disappointing 6-11 record last year, Patrick Mahomes returns from a serious knee injury with the pressure to bring the offense back to life. This time, he has a new weapon beside him. Kenneth Walker III arrived on a three-year, $43 million deal, and Mahomes has already made his excitement clear. His words point to something bigger than a new running back. Walker could give the Chiefs the explosive threat their offense has been missing.

Patrick Mahomes Already Sees The Difference Kenneth Walker Can Make For Kansas City

The Chiefs have spent recent seasons finding ways to win through Mahomes, but their running game has not consistently provided the kind of explosive plays that can change a game.

Walker could alter that.

Kansas City had just 27 designed runs of at least 12 yards across the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Walker produced 28 such runs for Seattle last season, including the playoffs. That contrast helps explain why the Chiefs were willing to make such a major investment in him.

Mahomes was asked during training camp which newcomer had caught his attention most.

"No. 9," Mahomes said.

The quarterback then explained exactly what he believes Walker can bring.

"Make a play out of nothing to a 20-yard gain," Mahomes said. "That's going to be the biggest impact I think we'll have."

That ability could become especially valuable for Mahomes. If Walker can create big gains when a play breaks down, Kansas City will not have to depend entirely on its passing attack to move the ball.

Kenneth Walker Gives Patrick Mahomes Another Way To Challenge Aggressive Defences

Walker's value could extend beyond his rushing numbers. His presence may force defenses to respect the Chiefs' ground game in a way they have not had to consistently do.

That matters because aggressive defenses have been willing to pressure Mahomes and challenge Kansas City's offense. A dangerous runner can make those decisions riskier. One missed gap or broken tackle can suddenly turn a routine possession into a huge gain.

Walker has already shown he can deliver in important moments. He helped Seattle win the Super Bowl last season and earned Super Bowl MVP honors after rushing for 135 yards.

Travis Kelce also has high expectations for the new addition.

"Ken Walker is going to be a hell of a ballplayer for us, if you didn't know that already," Kelce said. "He's got every trait you can possibly want at the running back position."

Now the excitement has to become production.

For the Chiefs, Walker does not need to carry the offense by himself. He simply needs to provide the explosiveness Kansas City has been missing. If he does, Mahomes could have a much-needed new dimension, and Chiefs fans may have a real reason to believe this team can leave last season behind.