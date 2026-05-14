The National Football League is preparing to officially unveil the 2026 season schedule, but several major matchups have already leaked ahead of the announcement. Fans are especially talking about the reported Thanksgiving clashes and the blockbuster international games planned across multiple countries.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the defending champion Seattle Seahawks are expected to open the season against the New England Patriots, the same team they defeated in the Super Bowl.

Seahawks vs Patriots could open season

The possible season opener is already creating excitement among fans because it would immediately bring back memories of the latest Super Bowl showdown.

If confirmed, Seattle would begin its title defence in a high-pressure rematch against New England in one of the biggest opening fixtures the league could schedule.

The NFL is expected to officially release the complete 2026 schedule on Thursday, but multiple reports have already started revealing some of the biggest games.

Jordan Schultz also reported that the Buffalo Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs during the Thanksgiving night game. The matchup is expected to become one of the most-watched games of the regular season because of the growing rivalry between the two teams. Meanwhile, Netflix confirmed the league's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game. The streaming giant revealed that the Green Bay Packers will face the Los Angeles Rams. The announcement has added even more attention to the league's holiday schedule plans for 2026.

NFL reveals full international slate



The NFL has also confirmed its complete international schedule for the upcoming season, with games planned across Australia, Brazil, England, France, Spain, Germany, and Mexico.

The global slate includes:

Week 1: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia

Week 3: Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Week 4: Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders in London, England

Week 5: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England

Week 6: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England

Week 7: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints in Paris, France

Week 9: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain

Week 10: New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany

Week 11: Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, Mexico

Fans prepare for schedule release day

The NFL schedule release has also become a major online event because teams now produce elaborate reveal videos every year. Many fans are already waiting to see what the Los Angeles Chargers social media team comes up with after earning praise for previous schedule-release videos. Beyond the online reactions, supporters are also expected to begin planning travel, ticket bookings and game attendance once the full schedule becomes official.