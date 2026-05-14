Long before Travis Kelce became one of the NFL's biggest personalities and started dominating celebrity headlines alongside Taylor Swift, former teammate Mitch Morse already believed the Kansas City Chiefs star had a rare presence. Morse recently reflected on his years playing with Kelce and explained why the tight end naturally stood out inside the locker room. From his confidence and humor to his ability to connect with people, Morse said Kelce's larger-than-life personality was impossible to ignore even before the fame, Super Bowl success, and global attention arrived.

Mitch Morse says Travis Kelce's personality always made him stand out in the Chiefs locker room

Morse, who played alongside Kelce with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2015 to 2018, recently appeared on TMZ Sports and shared why he was never surprised by Kelce's rise to superstardom. According to Morse, Kelce's charm and confidence naturally attracted attention, but it was his personality off camera that truly impressed teammates.

“I mean, charismatic, and talk about comforting eyes. My goodness, I see it. I mean, I know why Taylor did it, right? He's a brutally handsome dude,” Morse said during the interview.

The former Chiefs center also dismissed the idea that Kelce behaves differently in public. Morse explained that fans often ask whether the NFL star's larger-than-life personality is simply for show, but he insisted Kelce is actually even more genuine in real life.

“He's even cooler. He's even sweeter. He's even nicer. He takes the time,” Morse added while describing his former teammate.

Travis Kelce's reality TV days gave teammates an early look at his star power

Morse also recalled one memorable moment from Kelce's early NFL years when the tight end was starring in the reality dating show Catching Kelce. During an OTA practice session, Kelce jokingly promoted the show to teammates while breaking down the team huddle, creating a hilarious moment inside the locker room.

According to Morse, moments like that showed Kelce already had the confidence and charisma that would later make him one of football's most recognizable personalities. Long before the Super Bowl wins, global fame, and relationship with Swift, Kelce already knew how to command attention both on and off the field.