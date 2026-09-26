Mina Kimes sees a problem in Green Bay that goes beyond Jordan Love's own play. The Packers quarterback completed 28 of 53 passes for 312 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Thursday's 35-14 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons. But Kimes focused on what happened before many of those throws could develop. Green Bay's offensive line allowed Atlanta's defense to create pressure quickly and repeatedly, leaving Love with little time to operate. Her assessment was blunt: the line is hurting almost every part of the offense, and the problem may not have a simple fix.

Why is Mina Kimes concerned about Jordan Love?

Kimes' concern is not simply that Love missed throws against Atlanta. She believes the quarterback is being asked to operate behind a line that is limiting what the Packers can realistically do.

During an appearance on The Golics radio show, Kimes pointed to Atlanta generating 15 quick pressures. Those pressures arrived in less than 2.5 seconds, making it difficult for Green Bay to let routes develop or give Love much room to work. That puts more pressure on the quarterback to make fast decisions. It also changes how a defense can attack. If opponents know they can reach Love quickly, they do not need to fear every part of the Packers' passing game.

“It is a great case study for how much offensive line playing matters. I know I'm using tears, and how if you don't have even below average, not even average offensive line play. It can just nuke your season, and that's what it looks like to me. I don't see fixes on this roster. I posted this last night after the game. The Falcons' defense put out 15 quick pressures on Laser. Quick pressure means less than two and a half seconds. So basically, before quick game is two and a half seconds,” Kimes said.

Kimes also acknowledged that Love left some throws on the field. That matters. The quarterback was not perfect, and the loss cannot be placed entirely on the offensive line. Still, the larger concern is how often the protection problems are putting Love in difficult situations.

Her most telling description was that “this offensive line is making most of the offense dead on arrival.”

“For those who don't know, that was the second most in any game this season…There's definitely some throws Love left out there. Maybe with [Josh] Jacobs back, they can run the ball a little bit better. But the reality is, this offensive line is making most of the offense dead on arrival, and I just don't see an easy way out because that's it's not one position that they have to fix; it's multiple,” Kimes said.

Can the Packers fix their offensive line problems?

That is where Kimes sees the bigger issue for Green Bay. This does not appear to be a problem limited to one player or one position.

The Packers may get some help if Josh Jacobs returns and improves the running game. A stronger rushing attack could slow opposing defenses and give Love more manageable situations. But that alone would not solve the protection issues that showed up against Atlanta.

Green Bay now has to find answers quickly. The loss dropped the Packers to a difficult spot only three games into the season, and the offensive line has become impossible to overlook.

Love still has enough talent around him to produce. Matthew Golden finished with five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, while Christian Watson added seven receptions for 96 yards and another score.

But those flashes will mean little if Love keeps facing immediate pressure. Green Bay's next test comes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 4, giving the Packers a chance to show whether Atlanta exposed a temporary weakness or a problem that could shape their season.