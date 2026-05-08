The controversy surrounding Mike Vrabel and NFL reporter Dianna Russini is once again drawing major attention online after fresh comments from Denver Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright went viral on X. The discussion first started after Vrabel and Russini were photographed together at a resort in Arizona earlier this year. Although both denied any wrongdoing, fans have continued to speculate about their relationship. This week, the debate intensified after Allbright defended his use of the word "alleged" while discussing the rumours. His response quickly sparked backlash, with many fans revisiting his own controversial confession from 2023.

Benjamin Allbright's "alleged" comment sparks heated reactions as Mike Vrabel rumours continue to grow

The latest controversy began after a fan asked Allbright on X whether Vrabel would still coach the New England Patriots in 2026 if the off-field controversy surrounding him became worse. Allbright responded by saying he still expects Vrabel to remain the Patriots head coach next season. He also added that if NFL teams fired coaches over "alleged" affairs, many coaches across the league would lose their jobs.

That response immediately triggered heated reactions online. Some fans questioned why Allbright repeatedly used the term "alleged" while discussing the rumours involving Vrabel and Russini. Others accused him of avoiding direct criticism of the Patriots coach. The discussion then shifted toward Allbright's own past controversy after one user referenced his public confession from April 2023. At the time, Allbright admitted to sending inappropriate text messages to his ex-girlfriend while he was in a relationship.

Allbright later responded directly to the criticism and defended himself in a strongly worded post. "Yes, well I can't say the word affair until it's actually an affair. And also, since you wanna be sh*tty, I didn't have an affair. I sent a pair of inappropriate text messages. And I wasn't married." The post quickly spread across NFL social media pages, with fans debating whether Allbright helped calm the situation or added more fuel to the controversy.

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini controversy refuses to slow down as NFL fans remain divided online

The rumours involving Vrabel and Russini first gained traction after photos of the two together at an Arizona resort surfaced online in March. Even though both denied any inappropriate relationship, the speculation has continued throughout the NFL offseason. Many fans online believe the situation has now grown larger because of repeated social media discussions involving reporters and NFL insiders. Some users defended Vrabel and Russini, arguing that there is still no confirmed evidence of wrongdoing.

Others continued to question why the controversy keeps resurfacing weeks after the original photos circulated online. So far, there has been no sign that the Patriots organization is considering any action involving Vrabel. However, the constant online debate has kept the story active during a relatively quiet part of the NFL calendar.