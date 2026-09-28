Micah Parsons' exit from the Dallas Cowboys still has some bad feelings around it. His brother Terrence Parsons has now spoken about Jerry Jones again. The latest comments came after an old post about Micah's final days with Dallas was shared again. Terrence did not hide his anger this time either. His words also come while the Cowboys are struggling on defense after starting the 2026 season 1-2. That has brought the trade back into the spotlight. For the Parsons family, the issue is still about more than money or football.

Terrence Parsons Says Jerry Jones Was Behind The Dallas Cowboys Split

Terrence Parsons made his feelings clear while reacting to a post about Micah Parsons' final training camp with Dallas. He wrote, “Jerry robbed us in broad daylight, and you all turned on the player and gave Jerry grace.”

That was not the first time Terrence had blamed Jones for what happened. When the trade was made, he said Micah wanted respect during contract talks and that the situation was not simply about getting more money.

Micah later spoke about the situation too. He said he wished Jones had allowed his agent, David Mulugheta, to handle the talks. “I wish that he never brought me into the office and just let the agent speak,” Micah said.

He also said he wished Jones had not damaged their relationship.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the playing surface for the NFL's game in Rio:



“Our guys have walked over every inch of it. I would be surprised if it's an issue.” pic.twitter.com/LT6kTwDIqY — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 27, 2026

Jones had his own explanation for the trade. He said Dallas wanted to improve its defense and become better in the playoffs. The Cowboys sent Micah to Green Bay for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.

Dallas Cowboys' Defensive Problems Keep The Trade In The News

The Cowboys' problems this season have made the old trade easier to discuss again. Dallas is 1-2 after losing to Baltimore, with the defense giving up 34 points in the game.

Dak Prescott took responsibility for the loss and said the offense needed to finish the game. Still, the defense faced plenty of criticism after allowing Baltimore to put together a late winning drive.

Micah had been a major part of that defense before leaving Dallas. He made four Pro Bowls and recorded 52.5 sacks in 63 games with the Cowboys.

His absence does not explain every problem on the current team. Dallas has other issues to fix too. But the decision to move a star pass rusher remains part of the larger discussion around the defense.

Green Bay then gave Micah a four-year, $186 million deal with $136 million guaranteed. He is now recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus.

For Terrence, though, the feelings around the Cowboys trade have not changed much. He celebrated his brother's huge contract while also saying the move brought mixed emotions.

Now, his latest comments have put Jerry Jones back at the center of the story. If Micah returns to face Dallas, the meeting could bring even more attention to a trade that continues to follow both sides.