Tom Brady continues to play a major role in the Las Vegas Raiders even after retirement. As rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza prepares for his first NFL season, the young player recently shared what he learned from Brady during their conversations. Mendoza said the NFL legend offered advice on leadership, accountability and team goals, giving fans a closer look at the guidance shaping the Raiders' future quarterback.

Fernando Mendoza shares what stood out most from learning under Tom Brady

The Las Vegas Raiders see Mendoza as an important part of the franchise's future. After selecting him to lead the next chapter of the team, the organization has surrounded the young quarterback with experienced voices to help him grow. One of the biggest names around him is Brady. As a minority owner of the Raiders and one of the most successful quarterbacks in NFL history, Brady has become an important mentor figure for Mendoza during his early days with the team.

Mendoza recently spoke about his conversations with Brady and said the experience gave him valuable lessons that extended far beyond football. According to the rookie quarterback, Brady shared advice about leadership, accountability and the mindset needed to succeed in a demanding league.

“There were a lot of great lessons about leadership, playing, accountability, business ... The one consistent variable was that it was quality information,” Mendoza said about his meeting with Tom Brady. “One of the biggest things that was awesome was when Tom talked about leadership. And the two variables about being a great leader are one: care about your teammates. And second, care about the team's goals.”

For a young quarterback entering one of the toughest positions in professional sports, access to Brady's experience could prove valuable. Mendoza is expected to carry major expectations in Las Vegas, and learning from a seven-time Super Bowl winner may help him adjust faster to the pressure.

Tom Brady's growing role goes beyond the Las Vegas Raiders

While helping Mendoza behind the scenes, Brady is also expanding his presence outside the NFL. FOX Sports recently paired him with Zlatan Ibrahimovic for coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, creating an unexpected crossover between two major sports figures.

The partnership has already generated attention because of the personalities involved. Brady's championship mindset and Ibrahimovic's outspoken style are expected to bring a different energy to the network's coverage, adding another chapter to Brady's growing influence after football.