Wedding speculation around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has taken another unexpected turn after reports claimed a guest may skip the couple's upcoming ceremony over an invite issue. While the celebrity wedding has already sparked buzz over secrecy, venue rumors and even possible royal attendees, a fresh report suggests not everyone on the guest list is fully pleased. An unnamed invitee has reportedly expressed frustration over not being allowed to bring a plus-one.

Alleged Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding guest opens up about awkward plus-one situation

As excitement grows around what many fans are calling one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year, an unnamed guest has reportedly been left disappointed by one specific wedding rule. According to the Daily Mail, the person claimed they were invited to the ceremony but could not bring a plus-one.

“My invite did not let me bring a plus-one,” the guest reportedly said, while explaining the situation felt uncomfortable for someone attending alone. “I mean, what am I supposed to do? Go alone? That is so awkward. I don't think I am going to attend because I don't want to go by myself and I am not sure I will know too many people there. I mean, sorry, I am not friends with Gigi and Bella Hadid!”

The guest further claimed that some attendees were reportedly allowed companions, adding to the disappointment. “I know Selena Gomez is bringing her husband Benny Blanco, so she has a plus-one, but I am not allowed to have a plus-one because I am a single woman,” the guest added.

Despite the frustration, the unnamed invitee reportedly acknowledged that guest limits and security concerns may be behind the decision. Reports have suggested invited guests may only learn the venue location on the morning of the event due to privacy concerns around the high-profile ceremony.

Prince William's comments add more curiosity around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding

The reported wedding has also gained attention after Prince William recently added to the speculation during an appearance on the U.K. radio show Heart Breakfast. When asked whether he had received an invitation to a major celebrity wedding expected this summer, he responded with a playful, “No comment. I'm hoping and I'm sure there might be an invitation around but we'll see.”

William's remarks came after he attended Swift's Eras Tour concert in 2024 with Princess Charlotte and Prince George, an experience he later described as “amazing.” While neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly shared details about their reported wedding plans, ongoing buzz around the guest list, secrecy and celebrity names continues to keep fans talking.