The NFL could find itself making major schedule changes later this season because of Aaron Rodgers. After the veteran quarterback confirmed that 2026 will be the final year of his career, attention around the Pittsburgh Steelers has exploded. Fans are already circling key games on the calendar, ticket prices are climbing and television interest is growing rapidly. There is now increasing belief around the league that if Pittsburgh stays in the playoff race, the NFL could flex more Steelers games into primetime to maximise ratings. The only problem is that the Steelers also face one of the toughest schedules in football.

Aaron Rodgers' farewell season already impacting NFL schedule plans

Rodgers made headlines after openly confirming, “This is it.” Not long after, prices for the Steelers' Week 17 clash against the Baltimore Ravens started climbing as fans rushed to secure seats for what could become one of Rodgers' final major NFL games.

There is also growing talk around the league that the NFL could flex more Steelers games into national television windows later in the season if Pittsburgh stays competitive. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio recently suggested the league would have no problem moving games around if Rodgers continues drawing huge ratings.

It also creates pressure for Pittsburgh. The Steelers only received four primetime games this season and just one comes before Week 10. The NFL clearly took a cautious approach because Rodgers had not confirmed his plans early enough during the offseason. Last year, NFL vice-president of broadcast planning Mike North admitted the league would likely have treated Pittsburgh differently if Rodgers had committed sooner. The Steelers' opener against the New York Jets could even have been placed in a major standalone television slot. The contrast with the Los Angeles Rams is obvious. Matthew Stafford confirmed early that he would return for the 2026 season and the Rams ended up with seven primetime games.

Steelers playoff hopes face serious questions despite Aaron Rodgers hype

Even with Rodgers returning, there are still major doubts around how far Pittsburgh can actually go this season. The Steelers face one of the toughest stretches in football after Week 10, with games against the Bengals, Eagles, Broncos, Texans, Jaguars and Ravens still to come.

The Steelers still have enough talent to stay in the playoff conversation, but Rodgers alone may not be enough to carry them through such a difficult schedule. The farewell tour will keep drawing attention across the NFL season, but whether Pittsburgh can turn that attention into a genuine postseason run is another question entirely.