Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are once again at the center of wedding speculation after fresh reports claimed the couple is keeping details of their reported plans highly secretive. Neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed a wedding date, but insider claims have sparked major online buzz. Recent reports have claimed Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, may not be closely involved in some wedding planning details as the couple reportedly tries to avoid leaks.

Reports suggest Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kept Ed Kelce away from key wedding details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have remained under constant public attention since their relationship became official, making privacy an important factor if wedding rumors are true. According to insider claims shared by the Daily Mail, the couple is reportedly taking extra care to keep details from reaching the public.

One source reportedly claimed that Ed Kelce has been left out of some key planning conversations because of concerns that sensitive information could accidentally become public. “He's sort of like a loose cannon,” one source told the outlet. “Nobody knows what he's going to say, so it's kind of a controversial situation.”

Although speculation continues around a possible summer ceremony, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed wedding plans. Reports also claim Swift is taking additional precautions, including allegedly sharing slightly different details with certain guests to help trace where any leak may come from.

Taylor Swift's reported wedding secrecy grows as dress rumors add fresh buzz

Beyond the reported planning secrecy, fresh speculation has also shifted attention toward what Swift could wear if the wedding takes place. According to insider claims cited by Rob Shuter's Substack, the singer has reportedly arranged multiple gown options while keeping every detail highly private.

“There are multiple gowns standing by,” one insider revealed. “Taylor could wear one dress the entire night, or she could change several times. At this point, every option is on the table.”

The source also claimed some dresses are reportedly being used to throw people off and stop information from leaking before the ceremony. “Some of the dresses are deliberate decoys,” the insider explained. “The goal is to confuse people, stop leaks, and make sure nobody figures out the real look ahead of time.”

The extra caution may not come as a surprise. Earlier, Ed Kelce publicly shared details about Travis Kelce's proposal, including how the family learned the news through FaceTime shortly afterward. “He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘let's go out and have a glass of wine,' … they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful,” Ed said.

For now, the reported wedding remains unconfirmed, but curiosity around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continues to grow.