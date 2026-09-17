Keenan Allen is now facing two misdemeanor charges tied to his Aug. 30 arrest in downtown Indianapolis. The prosecutors filed the charges on Tuesday. This incident adds a new legal development for the WR just weeks into his first season with Indianapolis.

Per reports, the charges mainly include operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.15 or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Allen has remained tight-lipped about the case. Despite all this mess, the Colts continue to have him involved with the team.

Keenan Allen's August Arrest Now Brings Two Formal Charges

The incident occurred when police stopped Allen shortly after 1 a.m. on Aug. 30 after officers caught his vehicle parked in a no-parking zone. Per the police records, officers reported a strong alcohol smell, bloodshot and watery eyes and an unsteady balance.

And shockingly, the portable breath test reportedly had a BAC of 0.224, nearly 3X of Indiana's legal limit of 0.08. Allen posted a $500 bond and later waived his initial court hearing.

Now, the Marion County case has moved to its critical stage. The attorney conference has been set for October 26. Allen is facing a Class A misdemeanor, which can bring up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. The Class C misdemeanor carries a possible sentence of up to 60 days and a maximum fine of $500.

This case comes less than a month after Indy signed the star WR. The team acquired him for a one-year deal this August. This move reunites him with HC Shane Steichen, who worked with Allen during his Chargers days.

Chris Ballard Explained Why The Indianapolis Colts Still Have Keenan Allen

The Colts discussed Allen's arrest on Sept. 1, before Week 1 game. GM Chris Ballard defended the veteran WR character during the press conference. He refused to discuss the incident.

In the interview Ballard said, “I'm not going to comment on what happened, but what I'm going to tell you is good people make mistakes. And he's a tremendous human being. Give him some grace.”

Ballard also said the team would handle the situation internally and confirmed Allen would play against the Ravens on Sept. 13. Allen did exactly that, catching six passes for 32 yards in Indianapolis' 41-23 loss.

The latest charges now push the case into its next stage, with Allen's Oct. 26 attorney conference ahead. The NFL has not announced any discipline related to the case.